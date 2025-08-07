Essay Contest 2025

SFJ Issues Warning Against Independence Day Celebrations In Punjab

In a video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun opposed CM Bhagwant Mann's plan to hoist the Tricolour, saying the step is a conspiracy to promote land pooling.

The slogans in support of Khalistan written on the walls of the temple.
The slogans in support of Khalistan written on the walls of the temple. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST

Updated : August 7, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST

Amritsar: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a video, claimed to have written slogans in support of Khalistan on the walls of a Hindu temple, the Amritsar district court and Khalsa College near the district bus stand.

He said slogans like "SFJ referendum Zindabad and Bhagwant Mann Murdabad" have been written to warn the Punjab government against celebrating Independence Day on August 15.

Amritsar Police has started an investigation into this matter, and CCTV cameras of the places are being examined.

In the video, Pannun opposed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's plan to hoist the Tricolour, saying that this step is a conspiracy to promote land pooling. Warning, Mann said, "Beant Singh should be remembered. Last year on August 15, Mann was in bulletproof glass, but this time he will be the target in Faridkot."

Pannu said this message is for Hindus and Bhagwant Mann. "On August 15, Aam Aadmi Party leaders are hoisting the Tricolour. If you want to save the 40 acres of land, then hoist the Khalistani flag wherever they are hoisting the Tricolour," he said.

Meanwhile, the temple management has erased the slogans on the walls with paintings. Temple president Jatinder Arora said, "Cameras are installed at many places in the temple. However, there was no camera where the defacing on the wall took place. Now, we are trying to install a camera at that point as soon as possible for surveillance."

"These anti-national slogans were written by some miscreants between 4 and 5 am on Thursday. They are in no way related to our temple or the devotees. All religious rituals are going on smoothly in the temple, and there has been no disruption. The temple administration will register a police complaint with the police," he added.

DGP (special) Shashi Prabha said, "Such incidents have happened in different parts of Punjab earlier, and there is an attempt to spoil the social atmosphere. We have arrested many people and registered cases in such incidents. This time too, it is being found out who is behind the incident. The miscreants will be arrested soon."

