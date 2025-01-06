ETV Bharat / bharat

SFJ Chief Pannu Threatens To Disrupt Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

SFJ chief has issued a fresh threat to disrupt the Mahakumbh, scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

SFJ Chief Pannu Threatens To Disrupt Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
File photo of SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Lucknow: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has issued fresh threats concerning the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. In a recently released video, Pannu called for supporters to gather at Lucknow and Prayagraj airports from January 13 to February 26 as part of his campaign - "Maha Kumbh Maha Yudh."

On Monday, hundreds of people received an e-mail from Pannu urging Khalistani supporters to hoist the flags of Khalistan and Kashmir at the Lucknow and Prayagraj airports. In the message, Pannu wrote, "Neither Hindutva nor Hindustan, Maha Kumbh Prayagraj became a battlefield."

This is Pannu’s second threat, targeting the Mahakumbh. In an earlier video, he threatened to disrupt key bathing dates of the religious event, including Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Basant Panchami (February 3).

In December 2024, Uttar Pradesh STF, acting on inputs from Punjab Police, neutralised three Khalistani terrorists, Virendra Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Jaspreet Singh in an encounter in Pilibhit. Following this, Pannu issued a threat to carry out a terrorist attack on all three bathing festivals of Maha Kumbh.

In response to the threats, Uttar Pradesh Police has tightened security measures, particularly around international borders and the Maha Kumbh venues. Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of pilgrims attending the religious festival, sources said.

Read More

  1. Akhada Parishad Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannu's Threat For Maha Kumbh As Tactic To Divide Communities
  2. Odisha Journalist Receives Threat Mail Linked To Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu
  3. FBI-Wanted Vikash Yadav Seeks Court Exemption, Cites Grave Threat To His Life

Lucknow: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has issued fresh threats concerning the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. In a recently released video, Pannu called for supporters to gather at Lucknow and Prayagraj airports from January 13 to February 26 as part of his campaign - "Maha Kumbh Maha Yudh."

On Monday, hundreds of people received an e-mail from Pannu urging Khalistani supporters to hoist the flags of Khalistan and Kashmir at the Lucknow and Prayagraj airports. In the message, Pannu wrote, "Neither Hindutva nor Hindustan, Maha Kumbh Prayagraj became a battlefield."

This is Pannu’s second threat, targeting the Mahakumbh. In an earlier video, he threatened to disrupt key bathing dates of the religious event, including Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Basant Panchami (February 3).

In December 2024, Uttar Pradesh STF, acting on inputs from Punjab Police, neutralised three Khalistani terrorists, Virendra Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Jaspreet Singh in an encounter in Pilibhit. Following this, Pannu issued a threat to carry out a terrorist attack on all three bathing festivals of Maha Kumbh.

In response to the threats, Uttar Pradesh Police has tightened security measures, particularly around international borders and the Maha Kumbh venues. Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of pilgrims attending the religious festival, sources said.

Read More

  1. Akhada Parishad Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannu's Threat For Maha Kumbh As Tactic To Divide Communities
  2. Odisha Journalist Receives Threat Mail Linked To Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu
  3. FBI-Wanted Vikash Yadav Seeks Court Exemption, Cites Grave Threat To His Life

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GURPATWANT SINGH PANNUKHALISTANI TERRORISTMAHAKUMBH 2025MAHA KUMBH 2025PANNU THREATENS DISRUPT MAHA KUMBH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.