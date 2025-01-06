ETV Bharat / bharat

SFJ Chief Pannu Threatens To Disrupt Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Lucknow: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has issued fresh threats concerning the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. In a recently released video, Pannu called for supporters to gather at Lucknow and Prayagraj airports from January 13 to February 26 as part of his campaign - "Maha Kumbh Maha Yudh."

On Monday, hundreds of people received an e-mail from Pannu urging Khalistani supporters to hoist the flags of Khalistan and Kashmir at the Lucknow and Prayagraj airports. In the message, Pannu wrote, "Neither Hindutva nor Hindustan, Maha Kumbh Prayagraj became a battlefield."

This is Pannu’s second threat, targeting the Mahakumbh. In an earlier video, he threatened to disrupt key bathing dates of the religious event, including Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Basant Panchami (February 3).