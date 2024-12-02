ETV Bharat / bharat

SFIO Raids Three EV Makers For Fraudulently Availing Subsidies

Hero, Benling India and Okinawa Autotech had fraudulently availed Rs 297 crore in subsidy under the FAME II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Etv Bharat
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 minutes ago

Updated : 10 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) conducted search operations at three electric vehicle manufacturing companies on Monday.

Hero, Benling India and Okinawa Autotech had fraudulently availed cumulatively Rs 297 crore in subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The FAME II scheme was launched in 2019 to promote faster adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in India. The scheme and the phased manufacturing programme (PMP) guidelines stipulated manufacturing of some key components in India, for the vehicle to be eligible for subsidy under the scheme.

To avail of subsidy, the three companies had deceptively shown compliance with the applicable guidelines to the ministry, which was subsequently found to be incorrect and false.

"The three companies, for claiming subsidies, had deceptively shown compliance with the applicable guidelines to the MHI, which was subsequently found to be incorrect and false," it said.

During search operations, evidence like digital data, books and other materials have been recovered while further investigation is under progress, the release states.

Upon investigations by SFIO, it was revealed that several restricted parts under the PMP guidelines were either directly or indirectly imported from China thereby flouting the PMP guidelines under the FAME – II scheme.

Also Read:

  1. Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Asks ED To Reply To Manish Sisodia's Plea
  2. Bangladesh Turmoil: Didi Wants Deployment Of UN Peacekeeping Mission

New Delhi: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) conducted search operations at three electric vehicle manufacturing companies on Monday.

Hero, Benling India and Okinawa Autotech had fraudulently availed cumulatively Rs 297 crore in subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The FAME II scheme was launched in 2019 to promote faster adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in India. The scheme and the phased manufacturing programme (PMP) guidelines stipulated manufacturing of some key components in India, for the vehicle to be eligible for subsidy under the scheme.

To avail of subsidy, the three companies had deceptively shown compliance with the applicable guidelines to the ministry, which was subsequently found to be incorrect and false.

"The three companies, for claiming subsidies, had deceptively shown compliance with the applicable guidelines to the MHI, which was subsequently found to be incorrect and false," it said.

During search operations, evidence like digital data, books and other materials have been recovered while further investigation is under progress, the release states.

Upon investigations by SFIO, it was revealed that several restricted parts under the PMP guidelines were either directly or indirectly imported from China thereby flouting the PMP guidelines under the FAME – II scheme.

Also Read:

  1. Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Asks ED To Reply To Manish Sisodia's Plea
  2. Bangladesh Turmoil: Didi Wants Deployment Of UN Peacekeeping Mission
Last Updated : 10 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAME II SCHEMEMINISTRY OF HEAVY INDUSTRIESHYBRID VEHCILEPHASED MFG PROGRAMMESFIO RAIDS AT EV MAKERS OFFICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.