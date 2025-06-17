SFI Protests Against Kerala Governor Arlekar Over Pictures Of Bharat Mata And RSS Ideologues At Raj Bhavan Event

Thiruvananthapuram: Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Kerala University against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (Chancellor of the University), accusing him of adopting anti-student positions.

Arlekar arrived at the university for the senate meeting, where SFI activists protested against the installation of Bharatamba's (Bharat Mata) picture and pictures of RSS ideologues KB Hedgewar and Golwalker at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier this morning, SFI activists attempted to raise a banner with images of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar as a symbolic protest, asserting that the Governor must "enter the university in the presence of Gandhi and Ambedkar". However, police removed the banners, following instructions from the vice-chancellor, triggering a scuffle at the university gate.

Meanwhile, the student representative elections to the syndicate are also being held on the same day, due to which, the police have made heavy security arrangements, given the protests. The police tried to persuade the activists, but they refused to leave.

Even when the Governor arrived to attend the Senate meeting, the activists continued to shout slogans. After the meeting, the activists continued their protest until the Governor returned to Raj Bhavan for a meeting with all 14 vice-chancellors across the state.

The Raj Bhavan PRO said the meeting has been called to review student admissions, conduct of examinations and declaration of results. This is the third time that the Governor has called a meeting of VCs. However, the Higher Education Minister, secretary or government representatives have not been invited to this.

The fresh row erupted days after the Raj Bhavan's usage of the Bharat Mata portrait at an Environment Day event was strongly objected to by the leadership of the CPI, the second-largest coalition partner in the ruling LDF.