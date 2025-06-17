ETV Bharat / bharat

SFI Protests Against Kerala Governor Arlekar Over Pictures Of Bharat Mata And RSS Ideologues At Raj Bhavan Event

The student representative elections are also being held on the same day, due to which, the police have made heavy security arrangements, given the protests.

SFI activists hold banners of Gandhi and Ambedkar during the protest at Kerala University.
SFI activists hold banners of Gandhi and Ambedkar during the protest at Kerala University. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

2 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Kerala University against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (Chancellor of the University), accusing him of adopting anti-student positions.

Arlekar arrived at the university for the senate meeting, where SFI activists protested against the installation of Bharatamba's (Bharat Mata) picture and pictures of RSS ideologues KB Hedgewar and Golwalker at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier this morning, SFI activists attempted to raise a banner with images of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar as a symbolic protest, asserting that the Governor must "enter the university in the presence of Gandhi and Ambedkar". However, police removed the banners, following instructions from the vice-chancellor, triggering a scuffle at the university gate.
Meanwhile, the student representative elections to the syndicate are also being held on the same day, due to which, the police have made heavy security arrangements, given the protests. The police tried to persuade the activists, but they refused to leave.

Even when the Governor arrived to attend the Senate meeting, the activists continued to shout slogans. After the meeting, the activists continued their protest until the Governor returned to Raj Bhavan for a meeting with all 14 vice-chancellors across the state.

The Raj Bhavan PRO said the meeting has been called to review student admissions, conduct of examinations and declaration of results. This is the third time that the Governor has called a meeting of VCs. However, the Higher Education Minister, secretary or government representatives have not been invited to this.

The fresh row erupted days after the Raj Bhavan's usage of the Bharat Mata portrait at an Environment Day event was strongly objected to by the leadership of the CPI, the second-largest coalition partner in the ruling LDF.

Also Read:

  1. LDF Names M Swaraj As Its Candidate For Nilambur By-Election
  2. Pilgrim, Security Guard Collapse And Die As Devotees Brave Heavy Rains For Sabarimala Darshan

Thiruvananthapuram: Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Kerala University against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (Chancellor of the University), accusing him of adopting anti-student positions.

Arlekar arrived at the university for the senate meeting, where SFI activists protested against the installation of Bharatamba's (Bharat Mata) picture and pictures of RSS ideologues KB Hedgewar and Golwalker at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier this morning, SFI activists attempted to raise a banner with images of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar as a symbolic protest, asserting that the Governor must "enter the university in the presence of Gandhi and Ambedkar". However, police removed the banners, following instructions from the vice-chancellor, triggering a scuffle at the university gate.
Meanwhile, the student representative elections to the syndicate are also being held on the same day, due to which, the police have made heavy security arrangements, given the protests. The police tried to persuade the activists, but they refused to leave.

Even when the Governor arrived to attend the Senate meeting, the activists continued to shout slogans. After the meeting, the activists continued their protest until the Governor returned to Raj Bhavan for a meeting with all 14 vice-chancellors across the state.

The Raj Bhavan PRO said the meeting has been called to review student admissions, conduct of examinations and declaration of results. This is the third time that the Governor has called a meeting of VCs. However, the Higher Education Minister, secretary or government representatives have not been invited to this.

The fresh row erupted days after the Raj Bhavan's usage of the Bharat Mata portrait at an Environment Day event was strongly objected to by the leadership of the CPI, the second-largest coalition partner in the ruling LDF.

Also Read:

  1. LDF Names M Swaraj As Its Candidate For Nilambur By-Election
  2. Pilgrim, Security Guard Collapse And Die As Devotees Brave Heavy Rains For Sabarimala Darshan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA UNIVERSITYSTUDENTS FEDERATION OF INDIAMAHATMA GANDHIRSS IDEOLOGUESKERALA GUV RAJENDRA ARLEKAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.