SFI Protests Against Governor Turn Violent Across Kerala University Campuses

Thiruvananthapuram: Student protests led by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) against Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar turned violent across the state on Tuesday, specifically targeting university campuses. Clashes erupted between Kerala Police and students at the headquarters of Kerala, MG, Calicut, and Kannur Universities as SFI organised marches.

At the Kerala University headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, an SFI march led by State President M. Sivaprasad began around 12 noon from the University College. Police attempted to halt the march using barricades, but activists refused to disperse. Protesters chanted slogans and displayed banners, some reading "Sanghi VC in the Arabian Sea," indicating their strong opposition to the Governor's alleged Hindutva leanings and influence on university appointments.

Despite multiple uses of water cannons, the crowd remained undeterred. Activists attempted to storm the university headquarters, with hundreds pushing past police and climbing over gates to gain entry into the main building through all available access points. The protesters surged into the Senate Hall and in front of the Vice-Chancellor's office, sitting on the steps and shouting slogans.

Scuffles broke out between numerous activists and police both inside and outside the university building. Reinforcements arrived, and some individuals were arrested. During the clashes, a Sub-Inspector from the police camp fell down the stairs. After hours of intense protest, police managed to persuade the activists to move out of the university building, though they continued their protest in front of the main building.

Protests Spread Across Other Universities

Student protests were equally intense during the SFI march to Calicut University. Hundreds of demonstrating activists attempted to break through police barricades, leading to clashes. The march, which started near the guest house, was stopped by police, led by Kondotty Deputy Superintendent of Police Santhosh Kumar, in front of the administrative section. A prolonged scuffle ensued between the police and activists. SFI State Joint Secretary Mohammed Sadiq started the march.

SFI also carried out protests against Governor Arlekar in Kannur and Kozhikode. The SFI march to the Kannur University headquarters turned violent. Despite police attempts to block the protest with barricades and deploy water cannons, activists refused to retreat and remained at the site.

Subsequently, a section of activists managed to bypass the barricades and enter the university premises. Protesters shouted slogans both inside and outside the university gate. The SFI's protest stems from their allegation that the Governor is attempting to saffronize universities. The Governor had met with the Vice-Chancellor during his visit to Kannur recently. The SFI march to Calicut University also resulted in clashes, with activists refusing to disperse despite police intervention. Pushing and shoving continued, and the protest remains strong, with activists holding their ground as police and protesters face off.

CPI(M) Extends Support

As the SFI march to Kerala University headquarters turned volatile, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan arrived to meet the activists. After his meeting with SFI leaders, M.V. Govindan told the reporters that the party extends its full support to the agitation. He asserted that "any hooliganism being presented as part of education cannot be accepted" and vowed not to allow actions based on RSS diktats.

Sivaprasad stated that they would obstruct the Vice-Chancellor upon his arrival. He emphasised that the SFI has taken up the fight to protect the higher education sector. He added that SFI would also march to the Raj Bhavan and would not retreat an inch from their protest. He reiterated that protests would continue to prevent the Vice-Chancellor from entering the university.

During the protest, M. Sivaprasad also told reporters that four Vice-Chancellors in Kerala had attended a Seva Bharati event, urging both Governors and Vice-Chancellors to remember that "this is Kerala."