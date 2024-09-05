Sexual Harassment Allegations Against MLA Koneti Adimulam, TDP Suspends Satyavedu MLA

Tirupati: Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam was suspended from the TDP following the sexual harassment allegations against him. A woman reportedly dashed off a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accusing the MLA of harassing her.

She alleged that she was called to Tirupati Bhima Paradise Hotel and was molested. She further stated that the harassment of the MLA was recorded on a pen camera. In the letter, the victim revealed that she was harassed by sending messages at night.

TDP state president Palla Srinivas said that Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam has been suspended. It has been revealed that this decision has been taken after an obscene video of MLA Adimulam went viral on social media.

He reminded that Adimulam had joined TDP from YSRCP a month before the Assembly elections. It has been clarified that further action will be taken after confirming the authenticity of the video at the forensic lab.