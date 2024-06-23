Sexual Assault Case: BJP Yuva Morcha Secretary Arrested in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) : Shivamogga District BJP Yuva Morcha Secretary Arun Kugve has been arrested by the women's police station on the charge of sexually assaulting a young woman on the pretext of marrying her. Arun Kugve is a resident of Sagar in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Arun Kugve allegedly told the woman that he loved her and would marry her. He purportedly used her sexually. However, Arun had got engaged to another young woman two months ago. The victim had mentioned this in the complaint registered at the Sagar Rural Police Station.

Two days ago, the victim woman filed the same complaint at the Shivamogga Women's Police Station. Following this, Arun Kugve was arrested on Sunday morning and questioned by Police Inspector Bharat Kumar of the Woman Police Station who registered the complaint. Later he was produced before the judge. After that, Arun Kugve was sent to the Shivamogga Central Jail.