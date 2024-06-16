Two Brothers Arrested in Sextortion Case Lodged at Rajasthan's Kota Rural Police Station

Kota (Rajasthan) : Kota Rural Police arrested two accused from Sikri of Deeg district in a sexual exploitation and extortion case. Both the accused are brothers and they used to trap people first through obscene video calling by threatening to put girls' DPs on social media and then extorting money from them. Five mobile phones have been recovered from both the accused.

Kota Rural SP Karan Sharma said that a complainant had given a report in Bapwar police station on June 11, in which he had said that on June 9, he had received a call on WhatsApp at night. He said that a girl made an obscene video call and recorded the video and sent it to him. After that, some people called him pretending to be policemen and demanded money. In this case, the police started the investigation by registering a case under many sections including IT Act and fraud.