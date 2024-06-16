Two Brothers Arrested in Sextortion Case Lodged at Rajasthan's Kota Rural Police Station

Kota (Rajasthan) : Kota Rural Police arrested two accused from Sikri of Deeg district in a sexual exploitation and extortion case. Both the accused are brothers and they used to trap people first through obscene video calling by threatening to put girls' DPs on social media and then extorting money from them. Five mobile phones have been recovered from both the accused.
Kota Rural SP Karan Sharma said that a complainant had given a report in Bapwar police station on June 11, in which he had said that on June 9, he had received a call on WhatsApp at night. He said that a girl made an obscene video call and recorded the video and sent it to him. After that, some people called him pretending to be policemen and demanded money. In this case, the police started the investigation by registering a case under many sections including IT Act and fraud.
SP Sharma said that technical analysis and the location of the related numbers were obtained to identify the accused. This location came from Sikri police station area of Deeg district. In such a situation, the police reached the place of the accused, who were brought to Kota and arrested. The accused were 25-year-old Junaid, son of Sahab Khan, resident of Shorpur Patti of Sikri and his brother 23-year-old Warish. These people used to record people by making obscene video calls on WhatsApp and then extort money from them by threatening to make it viral.
Read More: