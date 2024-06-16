ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Brothers Arrested in Sextortion Case Lodged at Rajasthan's Kota Rural Police Station

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Two brothers belonging to Sikri in Rajasthan's Deeg district were arrested following a police complaint by a man who said that he received an obscene call from a girl and later they demanded money from him by threatening to release the video. The Kota Rural Police made the arrest after initial investigation revealed the involvement of the two brothers.

Two arrested in Kota sextortion case.
Two arrested in Kota sextortion case.

Kota (Rajasthan) : Kota Rural Police arrested two accused from Sikri of Deeg district in a sexual exploitation and extortion case. Both the accused are brothers and they used to trap people first through obscene video calling by threatening to put girls' DPs on social media and then extorting money from them. Five mobile phones have been recovered from both the accused.

Kota Rural SP Karan Sharma said that a complainant had given a report in Bapwar police station on June 11, in which he had said that on June 9, he had received a call on WhatsApp at night. He said that a girl made an obscene video call and recorded the video and sent it to him. After that, some people called him pretending to be policemen and demanded money. In this case, the police started the investigation by registering a case under many sections including IT Act and fraud.

SP Sharma said that technical analysis and the location of the related numbers were obtained to identify the accused. This location came from Sikri police station area of ​​Deeg district. In such a situation, the police reached the place of the accused, who were brought to Kota and arrested. The accused were 25-year-old Junaid, son of Sahab Khan, resident of Shorpur Patti of Sikri and his brother 23-year-old Warish. These people used to record people by making obscene video calls on WhatsApp and then extort money from them by threatening to make it viral.

Read More:

  1. Kajol's The Trial Co-star Noor Malabika Das Dies by Suicide; Found Dead at Her Mumbai Flat; Reports

TAGGED:

SEXUAL EXPLOITATIONRAJASTHANKOTASEXTORTIONRAJASTHAN SEXTORTION CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.