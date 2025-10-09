Sex Education Should Be Provided To Children From Younger Age, Observes Supreme Court
The bench said young adolescents need to be made aware of the hormonal changes that come with puberty.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST|
Updated : October 9, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age, and not Class IX onwards. The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe on October 8.
The bench said sex education should be part of the curriculum in higher secondary schools so that young adolescents are made aware of the hormonal changes that come with puberty.
"We are of the opinion that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age and not Class IX onwards. It is for the authorities concerned to apply their mind and take corrective measures, so that children are informed of the changes that happen after puberty, and the care and cautions to be taken in relation thereto," said the bench, in the order.
The bench said, “Leaving that aspect open for the authorities concerned to take necessary steps, the appeal is allowed, setting aside the impugned order passed by the high court. The order dated September 10, 2025, granting bail to the appellant is made absolute and shall continue to operate till the disposal of the criminal case/trial”.
The bench clarified that it has not made any observations/comments on the merits of the case, and any observation made in this order is meant only for the limited purpose of the grant of bail.
The bench made these observations while granting bail to a 15-year-old boy accused of offences under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Earlier, the apex court had directed his release on bail subject to terms and conditions to be fixed by the Juvenile Justice Board, noting that he was a minor.
