ETV Bharat / bharat

Sex Education Should Be Provided To Children From Younger Age, Observes Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age, and not Class IX onwards. The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe on October 8.

The bench said sex education should be part of the curriculum in higher secondary schools so that young adolescents are made aware of the hormonal changes that come with puberty.

"We are of the opinion that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age and not Class IX onwards. It is for the authorities concerned to apply their mind and take corrective measures, so that children are informed of the changes that happen after puberty, and the care and cautions to be taken in relation thereto," said the bench, in the order.

The bench said, “Leaving that aspect open for the authorities concerned to take necessary steps, the appeal is allowed, setting aside the impugned order passed by the high court. The order dated September 10, 2025, granting bail to the appellant is made absolute and shall continue to operate till the disposal of the criminal case/trial”.