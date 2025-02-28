Severe Weather Disrupts Northern India: Snowfall, Rain, And Crop Damage Raise Concerns

New Delhi: In recent weeks, multiple regions of Northern India have been witnessing severe and adverse weather changes, like heavy snowfall and rainfall that disrupt the day-to-day lives of the citizens and agriculture patterns and pose risks in the regions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert regarding harsh weather in particular regions, like Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and certain areas in Uttarakhand, as civilians are warned to be on high alert.

IMD issues Orange Alert for Ladakh: A Western Disturbance caused heavy snowfall and rainfall in the northern regions of India. According to the IMD, an orange alert was issued in Ladakh as heavy rainfall and snowfall are expected in the following hours.

As per associated reports, the severe weather in Ladakh will adversely affect the daily needs of the people. Due to the erratic weather of this region, regional authorities rounded out a statement asking for civilians and people who are traveling to limit their movements as much as possible to remain.

Snowfall in Kashmir: Kashmir is experiencing a new wave of snowfall while constant rains and landslides have struck a part of the Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir regions. The Jammu-Sringar National Highway is closed. This is the one and only road that connects Kashmir with the rest of India. Some farmers have shown satisfaction towards the snowfall as it serves to enhance winter crops and apple orchards, which lessens the risk of economic damage.

Seemingly, a greater deal of disruption has occurred in Himachal Pradesh as incessant rainfall and snow continued to pour in the state. Expect very heavy showers in the form of rain or snow on February 28-29 for Mandi and the adjacent districts of Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba.

Inundation was reported in some houses in Kullu’s Akhara Bazaar due to prolonged rains. Four passengers were injured in a landslide while traveling on a Manali to Pathankot-bound private bus. Areas in Lahaul and Spiti that are still under heavy snow have been put under avalanche warnings. Some crops in Kashmir yield some benefits with snowfall, but Haryana is suffering losses from rain and hailstorms. Wheat and mustard crops were damaged. Heavy rains and hailstorms have damaged a lot of standing crops, causing worries about financial losses.

The Haryana government has launched an online portal for farmers to report crop damage to provide them relief. Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana asked farmers to insure their crops under the Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana to prevent further losses in the future.