Severe Weather Continues To Test Aviation Safety Limits, Say Experts

New Delhi: On May 21, 2025, an IndiGo Delhi to Srinagar flight encountered severe in-flight weather, including hail, which damaged the aircraft’s nose radome. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) indicated an en-route combination of severe weather and delayed re-routing was most likely the cause.
The flight crew was able to initiate a turn-back; however, once the aircraft encountered a thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather. Once inside the cloud, hail, severe turbulence, and a barrage of warnings, including the loss of Alternate Law protections, unreliable speed, and repeated stall warnings, were presented to them.
While there was no injury in the incident, this accident raises serious questions about the thin margin between safety and danger in adverse weather, especially when there is less than a second to make a decision.
The Invisible Battle in the Skies
Aviation expert Harsh Vardhan explains that one of the most critical moments for any flight, even in perfect weather, is during take-off and landing. In challenging conditions, those moments become even more sensitive.
“Sudden changes in wind speed, either a sharp increase or drop, can cause calculation errors in determining the touchdown point,” he says. “This is especially challenging at sensitive airports in hilly terrains or regions with frequent monsoon build-ups, such as parts of the Northeast and Maharashtra. In such areas, wind direction can shift quickly, creating difficulties for pilots and sometimes leading to incidents, like the accident in Aurangabad years ago.”
High-altitude airports such as Shimla are particularly vulnerable. By the time an aircraft reaches touchdown, the wind conditions may have shifted entirely. Mountain routes add another layer of unpredictability, with weather capable of changing within minutes, often before the pilot can react.
“Despite advanced technology and improved flying skills, weather remains a constant challenge in aviation,” says Vardhan. “Globally, pilot training has shifted heavily towards instrument flying on simulators. While today’s system produces skilled pilots, earlier training offered gradual exposure, from smaller aircraft to larger ones, with more manual flying practice. That kind of experience sometimes made it easier to handle sudden, unpredictable weather.”
When Training and Weather Collide
The DGCA’s probe into the IndiGo incident also brought to light another concern: the adequacy of simulator training. In a separate development, the regulator issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo for training around 1,700 pilots on “non-qualified simulators” for operations at critical Category C airports such as Kozhikode, Leh, and Kathmandu.
These airports, with short runways or challenging approach paths, demand high levels of precision and familiarity. The DGCA states that the training was not done using a full-flight simulator approved for that particular airport type as required by the Civil Aviation Rules.
IndiGo acknowledged the notice and noted that it would reply within the time allotted, reinforcing its commitment to “the highest levels of safety and compliance.”
The nexus of training adequacy and weather avoidance is not coincidental. Under extreme conditions, particularly at critical airports, it is often the way the training is done that makes the difference between a satisfactorily safe landing and a disastrous ending.
Weather Hazards Are Not Avoidable
Sometimes, avoiding bad weather is totally out of the question. On May 21, the IndiGo crew requested permission to enter Pakistani airspace to avoid turbulence, which was denied. At these times, the pilot may have no option but to operate through deteriorating conditions, relying upon their skill and the systems of the aircraft to avoid the hazard.
Thunderstorms involve their hazards, from lightning, severe turbulence to hail. Aircraft come equipped with lightning protection, but it can still occur and potentially damage sensitive electronics or the structure. As Vardhan stated, “Ultimately, it is our pilots who must learn to live with weather and manage it.”
A Broader Pattern of Weather-Linked Incidents
The Ministry of Civil Aviation reported that since January 2024, there have been two incidents of turbulence and ten emergency landings due to technical snags. The June 12, 2025, Air India crash from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was the most significant aviation accident to occur in recent years; in that case, it was also occurring under challenging operational conditions, resulting in the death of all 260 souls on board.
While investigations are still ongoing, experts in aviation safety note that weather is often a multiplicative factor in catastrophic accidents, exacerbating either technical failures or pilot errors.
Airports in jeopardy
The weather not only has consequences en route but also applies to airports that can be affected by the wrath of severe storms. In 2024, part of the forecourt canopy was demolished by precipitation at Delhi's Terminal 1D, and subsequently, in May 2025, a thunderstorm ripped a piece of tensile fabric from the forecourt area. Although operations were not affected, the incidents do pinpoint the vulnerability of airport infrastructure during such high-intensity weather conditions.
In response to these incidents, the Civil Aviation Ministry has required all airport operators to assess their civil, electrical and technical infrastructure capabilities annually before the commencement of the monsoon season.
Experts point out the importance of seatbelt signage, especially when in the seated position, as turbulence can occur very suddenly. The IndiGo incident of 21 May 2025 is another example where the sudden coffee pot effect of downdrafts could have possibly resulted in injuries when passengers were unrestrained.
The aviation industry has made remarkable strides in weather detection, aircraft resilience, and pilot training. Yet, as Harsh Vardhan points out, weather will never be a fully solved problem. “Even with modern technologies and new flying skills, weather has always been, and will remain, a challenge,” he says.
This reality forces pilots, regulators, and airlines to adapt constantly. It also serves as a reminder to the flying public: while the risks are managed to extraordinarily high standards, the skies are still a living, shifting environment. And in that space between human preparation and nature’s unpredictability, aviation safety continues its delicate balancing act.
