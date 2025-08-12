ETV Bharat / bharat

Severe Weather Continues To Test Aviation Safety Limits, Say Experts

New Delhi: On May 21, 2025, an IndiGo Delhi to Srinagar flight encountered severe in-flight weather, including hail, which damaged the aircraft’s nose radome. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) indicated an en-route combination of severe weather and delayed re-routing was most likely the cause.

The flight crew was able to initiate a turn-back; however, once the aircraft encountered a thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather. Once inside the cloud, hail, severe turbulence, and a barrage of warnings, including the loss of Alternate Law protections, unreliable speed, and repeated stall warnings, were presented to them.

While there was no injury in the incident, this accident raises serious questions about the thin margin between safety and danger in adverse weather, especially when there is less than a second to make a decision.

The Invisible Battle in the Skies

Aviation expert Harsh Vardhan explains that one of the most critical moments for any flight, even in perfect weather, is during take-off and landing. In challenging conditions, those moments become even more sensitive.

“Sudden changes in wind speed, either a sharp increase or drop, can cause calculation errors in determining the touchdown point,” he says. “This is especially challenging at sensitive airports in hilly terrains or regions with frequent monsoon build-ups, such as parts of the Northeast and Maharashtra. In such areas, wind direction can shift quickly, creating difficulties for pilots and sometimes leading to incidents, like the accident in Aurangabad years ago.”

High-altitude airports such as Shimla are particularly vulnerable. By the time an aircraft reaches touchdown, the wind conditions may have shifted entirely. Mountain routes add another layer of unpredictability, with weather capable of changing within minutes, often before the pilot can react.

“Despite advanced technology and improved flying skills, weather remains a constant challenge in aviation,” says Vardhan. “Globally, pilot training has shifted heavily towards instrument flying on simulators. While today’s system produces skilled pilots, earlier training offered gradual exposure, from smaller aircraft to larger ones, with more manual flying practice. That kind of experience sometimes made it easier to handle sudden, unpredictable weather.”

When Training and Weather Collide

The DGCA’s probe into the IndiGo incident also brought to light another concern: the adequacy of simulator training. In a separate development, the regulator issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo for training around 1,700 pilots on “non-qualified simulators” for operations at critical Category C airports such as Kozhikode, Leh, and Kathmandu.

These airports, with short runways or challenging approach paths, demand high levels of precision and familiarity. The DGCA states that the training was not done using a full-flight simulator approved for that particular airport type as required by the Civil Aviation Rules.



IndiGo acknowledged the notice and noted that it would reply within the time allotted, reinforcing its commitment to “the highest levels of safety and compliance.”

The nexus of training adequacy and weather avoidance is not coincidental. Under extreme conditions, particularly at critical airports, it is often the way the training is done that makes the difference between a satisfactorily safe landing and a disastrous ending.