Severe Heatwaves Expose India And Asia’s Growing Climate Fragility

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Several regions of India faced extreme heat waves in 2014, resulting in more than 450 fatalities. This claim is made by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in its report on ‘State of the Climate in Asia 2024’, which was released on Monday.

The flagship review provides policy-relevant information for national and regional decision-making. As a result of climate change, global annual temperatures are on the rise. The impact is evident with the increasing frequency and severity of heatwaves across different regions of the world, including India.

The central government, in collaboration with the states, has launched several initiatives aimed at mitigating the factors contributing to heatwaves. Among these initiatives are the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC).

“Several parts of India experienced intense heatwaves in 2024, leading to more than 450 deaths across the country,” the WMO said in its report.

The report claimed that Asia is currently warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, fuelling more extreme weather and wreaking a heavy toll on the region’s economies, ecosystems and societies.

“Asia is the continent with the largest land mass, extending to the Arctic and is warming more than twice as fast as the global average because the temperature increase over land is larger than the temperature increase over the ocean. In 2024, Asia’s average temperature was about 1.04°C above the 1991–2020 average,” it said.

The warming trend between 1991–2024 was almost double that during the 1961–1990 period, as per the report.

“In 2024, heatwaves gripped a record area of the ocean. Sea surface temperatures were the highest on record, with Asia’s sea surface decadal warming rate nearly double the global average. Sea level rise on the Pacific and Indian Ocean sides of the continent exceeded the global average, heightening risks for low-lying coastal areas,” it said.

The report also claimed that reduced winter snowfall and extreme summer heat were punishing for glaciers.

“In the central Himalayas and Tian Shan, 23 out of 24 glaciers suffered mass loss, leading to an increase in hazards like glacial lake outburst floods and landslides and long-term risks for water security,” it said.

The report also claimed that the entire oceanic area in Asia experienced surface ocean warming over the past decades, with particularly rapid rates in the northern Arabian Sea and Pacific Ocean. Average sea surface temperatures increased at a rate of 0.24°C per decade, which is double the global mean rate of 0.13°C per decade.

In 2024, most of the ocean area of Asia was affected by marine heatwaves of strong, severe, or extreme intensity – the largest extent since records began in 1993. The northern Indian Ocean and the ocean area adjacent to Japan, the Yellow and East China seas, were especially affected, it said.

“During August and September 2024, nearly 15 million square kilometres of the region’s ocean was impacted – one tenth of the earth’s entire ocean surface, about the same size as the Russian Federation and more than 1.5 times the area of China. The rates of sea-level rise in the Indian and Pacific Ocean areas bordering Asia are higher than the global mean rate over January 1993–November 2024,” the report said.

It also claimed that large parts of the Arctic Ocean experienced significant sea ice melt, with the ice edge shifting far northward by the end of the season.

“The High-Mountain Asia (HMA) region, centred on the Tibetan Plateau, contains the largest volume of ice and showed continued mass loss during 2023/2024. Reduced winter snowfall and extreme summer heat in the central Himalayas and most of the Tian Shan intensified mass loss for most glaciers,” the report said.

The WMO Secretary-General, Celeste Saulo, said the report highlights the changes in key climate indicators such as surface temperature, glacier mass and sea level. "This will have major repercussions for societies, economies and ecosystems in the region. Extreme weather is already exacting an unacceptably high toll," he added.