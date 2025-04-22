Weather Update: Heatwave Grips Most Of India, IMD Issues Warnings Across States

New Delhi: India is witnessing the beginning of what has been predicted as a severe heatwave in the northwest, central and eastern regions of the country for the next three months.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of 41.3°C, 3.6 degrees above average. As per IMD, the temperatures are expected to remain between 40 and 42 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday across the national capital and NCR regions, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

At 45.4 degrees, Chandrapur in Maharashtra recorded the hottest temperature on Monday across the country. The IMD has warned of a heatwave alert and advises residents to stay cautious. The IMD also predicts a significantly higher number of heatwave days than usual, especially over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh.

A severe heatwave is sweeping across most of India (PTI)

Several locations will exceed at least 40°C as reported temperatures for Central India, and Gujarat are rising close to 2°C, and eastern India is seeing an even sharper increase in temperature of 4-6°C over the next four days.

Mumbai is relatively within the cooler bounds. The maximum temperature in Mumbai stood at 33.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature was below the normal levels for the season. However, beginning Tuesday, a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad has been issued by the IMD, expecting hot weather and humidity prevailing at least until Wednesday.

The temperature is expected to reach 36°C in Mumbai and as high as 39°C in Thane towards midweek and then cool down a little over the weekend.

"In Maharashtra, yesterday, temperatures in the coastal regions were recorded between 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. As for other parts of the state, temperatures ranged from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. In Vidarbha, some places recorded temperatures as high as 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, so a heatwave has been realised in Vidarbha," said SD Sanap, Meteorologist, IMD Pune.

Temperatures are also rising in Chhattisgarh, even though they had been below normal for the past couple of weeks due to thunderstorm activity.

"In the last one or two weeks, the maximum temperature has been lower than the normal range due to thunderstorm activities. However, in the last 24 hours, a slight increase in the maximum temperature has begun. There is a possibility that this rise in maximum temperature will continue for the next 48 hours. An increase of about 1 to 2 degrees is expected," Gayatri Vani, Scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, Raipur.

Odisha is likely to experience hot and humid conditions over the next three days. According to Manorama Mohanty, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar, hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail over the coastal districts of Odisha.

"On the 24th and 25th, heatwave conditions are expected to occur at isolated pockets in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonpur, Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, and Nuapada. In addition, hot and humid conditions are also likely to prevail over the districts of Coastal Odisha. The temperature forecast shows a rise in the maximum temperature on average by 3-5 degrees Celsius on average over the state in the next three days and thereafter, no large change is likely," she said.

When Is Heatwave Declared?

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more.

The year 2024 was the warmest recorded both in India and globally. However, this year, heatwave conditions were observed as early as February 27-28. The first official heatwave of 2024 was recorded on April 5.

Rains In The Northeast

On the other hand, as opposed to the rest of the country, the three northeastern states would brace against a different challenge- Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. From April 22 to 24, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region, accompanied by winds blowing almost 40-50 km per hour and thunderstorms with mild lightning. The residents were put on alert against possible hazards.

It is also likely to be associated with the scattered rainfall, thunderstorm, and gusty winds over the next few days, specifically for that part of the region- the Western Himalayan region- which gives relief from scorching heat outside.