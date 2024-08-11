Seven youths Crushed to Death in Pond Embankment Collapse at Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) : A tragic accident happened on Sunday in village Nagla Honta (Sri Nagar) of Bayana area of ​​the Bharatpur district. Some youths who were watching the flow of water sitting on the embankment of a pond built in the water flow area of ​​​​the Banganga river suddenly fell and got buried under it.

All seven youths died on the spot. The flow of water in the river was also high at that time. As soon as the information of the incident was received, a crowd of villagers gathered at the spot. On receiving the information, the police also reached the spot. At the same time, the bodies of all the seven youths have been taken out. Also, there is a possibility that some children may be buried.

According to the information, on Sunday, several youths of the village were watching the flow of water sitting on the embankment of a pond in the Banganga river in Nagla Honta village. The embankment of the pond collapsed. All the youths got buried under the embankment. As soon as the embankment collapsed, there was a lot of shouting and screaming on the spot. The crowd of people present there to see the flow of water immediately started the rescue operation. Also, the police was informed about the incident.