Several Women Offer 'Pongala' at Attukal Devi Temple in Thiruvanthapuram

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Several women devotees gathered here to participate in the sacred ritual of 'Pongala' on Sunday. The ritual is considered to be one of the largest religious gatherings of women in the world.

'Pongala', a mixture of rice, jaggery, and scraped coconut is prepared by women in earthen pots to offer before the deity of the Attikal Devi temple. This auspicious ritual made its way to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for being the largest single-day religious gathering of women.

Thiruvananthapuram: Several women devotees gathered here to participate in the sacred ritual of 'Pongala' on Sunday. The ritual is considered to be one of the largest religious gatherings of women in the world.

During the ritual, makeshift brick stoves were lined up on the roads for several kilometres in the city and women were seen preparing offerings to honour the presiding deity of the famous Attukal Bhagavathy temple. The rituals began with the chief priest lighting the main hearth (Pandara Aduppu) near the shrine at around 10.40 am.

Women prepared 'Pongala', which is a mixture of rice, jaggery, and scraped coconut, in fresh earthen pots by lining up on either side of the roads around the shrine. The ritual featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 as the largest single-day religious gathering of women wherein 2.5 million participated.

Women have been arriving here since Thursday to select good spots for setting up their brick hearths to prepare 'Pongala'. The 'Pongala' ritual marks the finale of a 10-day ritual at the shrine.

Preparing 'Pongala' is considered an auspicious all-women ritual undertaken during the annual festival of the Attukal temple. It is also known as the 'Women's Sabarimala'.

According to local legends, the festival commemorates the hospitality accorded by women in the locality to Kannagi, the divine incarnation of the protagonist of the Tamil epic 'Silappadhikaram' while she was on her way to avenge the injustice meted out to her husband Kovalan, after destroying Madurai city.

This year's 'Pongala' has hit the headlines for another reason. The churches have rescheduled their worship timings on Sunday to accommodate the huge rush of devotees expected to turn up on the day to celebrate the festival. Also, some churches will open their grounds and some of their buildings for women celebrating the 'Pongala'.

The Kerala government's Suchitwa Mission has issued a set of green protocols in order to ensure that the festival is celebrated in a safe and clean manner.

Read more

  1. Bhadrachalam Temple: Construction of Silver Doorway at Second Gate Completed
  2. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya
  3. Around 19 lakh devotees offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in first week
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

PongalaAttukal Devi TempleGuinness Book of World Records

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.