Six Naxalites Including Five Women Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: Six Naxalites, including five women, surrendered before the security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The Naxalites, who were part of the Malanger Area Committee of Maoists in south Bastar, laid down arms before the police and officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he said.

The Naxalites surrendered stating that they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) and disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology, he said.

Of the surrendered cadres, Harendra Kumar Madvi alias Hunga was the militia deputy commander under the Burgum Panchayat of the outlawed Maoist outfit, while Hidme Markam, a woman, was its Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) vice-president, the official said.