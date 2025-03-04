Several Women Experience Convulsions, Fever After Injection In Bengal's Burdwan Medical College

Bardhaman: The condition of 12-15 patients in the maternity ward of the state-run Burdwan Medical College and Hospital deteriorated after the administration of injections on Monday evening, followed by several bouts of seizures.

The incident comes on the heels of the expired saline death row that exposed the Bengal health apparatus in January, and the patients in the maternity ward panicked over it.

However, the hospital authorities claimed that some patients may have had problems due to allergies. An investigation will be conducted to know how this happened.

It said several patients in the maternity ward were administered multiple injections, and about 12 to 15 of them allegedly fell severely ill with high fever and started experiencing convulsions.

Joydev Mandal, a resident of Krishnarampur in Burdwan, said his wife, Pooja, who gave birth to a baby boy, was given four injections. Following which, she started shivering and when the doctors were asked about it, they refused to give any reply.

"After injection, something could happen due to an allergy. However, all the patients are fine now. The matter is being investigated," principal Mousumi Banerjee said.

"My wife is admitted here. I left home around 6 pm, seeing her fine. Suddenly, I got a call that my wife was having severe seizures and a high fever. Later, I came to know that the seizures were due to a wrong injection. When we went to see her, the security personnel pushed me out. Apart from my wife, about 12 to 15 patients had the same issue," Sheikh Rahmatulla said.

"My spouse is admitted to the delivery ward. I spoke to her a while ago. Suddenly, I got news that she was having seizures due to a fever. I heard three injections were administered to her at once by non-trained medical staff," Subal Das, a patient party, said.