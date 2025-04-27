ETV Bharat / bharat

Several Vehicles Collide As SP MP Ramji Lal Suman’s Convoy Attacked Near Gabhana Toll Plaza In UP

A collision between several vehicles of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman’s convoy on the Khereshwar Bypass caused chaos after activists of Karni Sena threw tyres at the convoy. ( ETV Bharat )

Aligarh: A collision between several vehicles of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman’s convoy was reported on the Khereshwar bypass in the Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh. Soon after receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A video has also been released by Karni Sena’s youth national president in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the convoy of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman was proceeding towards Bulandshahr from Gabhana when several activists of Karni Sena gathered near the Gabhana Toll Plaza. During this time, members threw tyres at the vehicles in the MP's convoy, causing panic. Drivers tried to stop and save their vehicles, leading to a collision between multiple vehicles.

Although the vehicles suffered significant damage, no injuries were reported. Despite the chaos, MP Ramji Lal Suman continued his journey to Bulandshahr without stopping. The local police soon arrived, controlled the situation, and launched an investigation. Currently, police patrolling has been intensified in the area.

Karni Sena’s youth national president Okendra Singh Rana claimed responsibility for the attack. He said the administration saved the MP and admitted that two to four vehicles were damaged during the incident.