Several Vehicles Collide As SP MP Ramji Lal Suman’s Convoy Attacked Near Gabhana Toll Plaza In UP

Aligarh: A collision between several vehicles of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman’s convoy was reported on the Khereshwar bypass in the Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh. Soon after receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A video has also been released by Karni Sena’s youth national president in connection with the incident.
According to the police, the convoy of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman was proceeding towards Bulandshahr from Gabhana when several activists of Karni Sena gathered near the Gabhana Toll Plaza. During this time, members threw tyres at the vehicles in the MP's convoy, causing panic. Drivers tried to stop and save their vehicles, leading to a collision between multiple vehicles.
Although the vehicles suffered significant damage, no injuries were reported. Despite the chaos, MP Ramji Lal Suman continued his journey to Bulandshahr without stopping. The local police soon arrived, controlled the situation, and launched an investigation. Currently, police patrolling has been intensified in the area.
Karni Sena’s youth national president Okendra Singh Rana claimed responsibility for the attack. He said the administration saved the MP and admitted that two to four vehicles were damaged during the incident.
Reacting to the attack, SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman said that a conspiracy was hatched to stop him from supporting the Dalit community. He termed the attack as serious and said that "some sections of society have lost their sense of control."
Meanwhile, SP City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak confirmed that tyres were thrown at the MP’s convoy under the Gabhana police station limits. An FIR is being registered in connection with the case, the local outpost in-charge has been suspended for negligence, and departmental action is being initiated against the police station in-charge.
