Six Terrorist Associates Arrested In Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: Police have arrested six terrorist associates with arms and ammunition in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

Police received specific input that a Pakistan-based Kashmiri terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad was in the process of identifying youths who could be motivated to join terror ranks, the police spokesperson said. Before formally inducting them, such youths were given arms, ammunition and explosives for committing terror acts, according to police.

"During the investigation, the youths who were part of this module were identified. It came to fore that the Pakistan-based terrorist with the assistance of an OGW in jail identified many youths who were motivated to join terror ranks in the Tral area of Awantipora and Kulgam district," the spokesperson said.

These youths were provided pistols, grenades, IEDs and other explosives. "Before inducting them into terror ranks, they were instructed to do some terror activity either by target killing, throwing grenades on SFs/Public places, non-local labourers and by laying and detonating IEDs," he said.

Police said it also came to light during the investigation that the Pakistan-based handler had chosen a few places for planting IEDs with the assistance of these youths and pumped in money for the execution of the tasks and procuring material for making more IEDs.

So far, six terrorist associates have been arrested in the case, the spokesperson said. Based on disclosures made by these accused persons, a large quantity of arms/ammunition and explosives including five IEDs with remotes, 30 detonators, 17 batteries for IEDs, two pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 live rounds of pistol, four hand grenades and Rs 20,000 cash have been recovered, he said.