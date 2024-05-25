Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Gautam Gambhir, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni Cast vote

Lok Sabha Election 2024 (ETV bharat)

New Delhi: Several sportspersons across disciplines have cast their votes during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in New Delhi on Saturday.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir posted a picture on his X handle where he can be seen flaunting his inked finger and urged people to come out and vote for our country.

"Go vote! It’s your right, it’s your country!" Gambhir captioned his post on X. While speaking to ANI, the 42-year-old asserted that casting a vote is people's power because it's a democracy.

The former cricketer also lauded the government and said they have worked for development in the last ten years. "All I want to say is that everyone should come out and vote in large numbers. This is our power, this is our democracy. The Govt has worked for development in the last 10 years...," Gambhir said.

On March 2, the former KKR captain, who was a BJP MP from East Delhi seat, wanted to focus on his cricketing commitments and requested BJP President JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties. “I have requested Hon'ble party president JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," he wrote on his X handle.

Currently, the Gambhir is serving as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and has helped his side book their place in the final of the cash-rich league. On Sunday, Gambhir's KKR will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final match of the IPL 2024 at the iconic MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai.

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has also cast his vote in Harnaya and asserted that he is glad there is democracy in India. "I feel very happy that we are under democracy. The important thing is to pick the right people for your constituency...What we can do is more important than what the govt can do...," Kapil Dev told reporters.

Former all major ICC trophies winning skipper of India MS Dhoni has also cast his vote in Ranchi. He reached the polling booth along with his parents and his wife Sakshi.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections across 58 parliamentary constituencies amid tight security arrangements is underway.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.