Several Properties Made From Drug Money Demolished In Ludhiana

Khanna (Ludhiana): As part of the ongoing campaign against drug smugglers in Punjab, Khanna Police on Thursday demolished the illegal properties of Sarabjit Kaur, popularly known as the 'Thar Girl'.

The operation was carried out in Dhamot village under the Ludhiana district, where Kaur and other drug smugglers had built illegal structures. Kaur was caught red-handed smuggling drugs in a jeep in March 2024, after which she came into the limelight. According to police records, three cases of drug trafficking have been registered against Kaur, her mother and brother.

Apart from Kaur, two other illegal constructions of drug peddlers, Palwinder Singh Pappu and his son, with six police cases, in the Dhamot area were also demolished under the leadership of SSP Dr Jyoti Yadav Bains. Both of them are currently in jail.

Another notorious smuggler of the village, Satwinder Singh alias Bobby, has 13 cases of drug trafficking and other crimes registered against him.

Yadav said, "No one involved in drug trafficking will be spared, no matter how influential he is. The property of Gurdeep Singh Rano, who runs a drug racket worth crores of rupees, will be demolished soon. Rano has already been served notices twice by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), and further action is now only a matter of time. The objective of this entire campaign is to implement a zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers in Punjab and to make the society drug-free. Due to the decisive action by the administration, there is an atmosphere of fear in the area, and people's faith in the police has strengthened."