Two Petitioners From Karnataka Move Supreme Court Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Bengaluru: Two Karnataka-based petitioners - senior advocate Rehmatullah Kotwal and Dr. Mohammed Maqsood Imran, Chief Imam of Jamia Masjid Bengaluru - have approached the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Their petitions claim that the new amendments fundamentally alter the nature of waqf and infringe upon multiple fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

Dr. Imran has filed a writ petition arguing that the amendments violate Articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Constitution. According to him, waqf — which refers to the permanent dedication of property for religious or charitable purposes under Muslim law — has been fundamentally altered.

The petition also challenges specific provisions, including a five-year requirement of being a practising Muslim to create a waqf, dilution of waqf-alal-aulad (family waqf) rules, and the introduction of non-Muslim members in waqf boards and councils, deletion of the concept of “waqf by user,” the extension of limitation periods for waqf-related disputes.

Dr. Maqsood Imran said, these provisions interfere with religious freedom and equal protection under the law. Hence, we seek the restoration of earlier provisions such as Sections 20A, 40, 107, 108, and 108A of the original Waqf Act, which were either removed or substantially altered by the 2025 amendment.

Advocate Kotwal filed a Special Leave Petition on April 5, which is expected to be heard by the Supreme Court around April 15 or 16. He emphasized the removal of Sections 108 and 108A from the Waqf Act, 1995 — provisions that earlier gave overriding authority to central laws over state legislations concerning waqf properties.

“The deletion of these sections undermines the protection of waqf land from other state-level laws like land reforms and acquisition acts,” said Kotwal. “It is disastrous for the integrity of waqf properties.”

The petitioners also expressed concern about the introduction of Section 3C. This section mandates that a designated officer must conduct an inquiry to confirm whether a property qualifies as waqf. Until this inquiry is complete, the property will not be considered waqf.

According to the petition, “This opens the door to large-scale encroachment of waqf lands and places unchecked administrative power over religious endowments.” The petition argues that these provisions are arbitrary, lack safeguards of fairness, and violate the principles of natural justice.

The petitioners have urged the Supreme Court to declare the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 as unconstitutional, arguing that it violates several fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, including Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30, and 300-A. They have specifically asked the Court to strike down several amended provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995 — namely Sections 1, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 3E, 4, 9, 13, 14, 36(10), 83, 108, and 108A — claiming that these sections are invalid and should be rendered void. The petitioners have also requested that the Court restrain the government from taking any coercive or consequential actions based on the amended law until a final decision is made.

The case is expected to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on April 15 or 16.