Thumba (Kerala) : A purported bomb attack jolted the Thumba town in Kerala. The increasing rivalry between gangsters has led to the attack in which two persons riding a bike allegedly hurled the bomb at the house of one Shameer in the vicinity of the Thumba Nehru Junction.
Two Persons Injured in Bomb Attack due to Gang Rivalry at Kerala's Thumba
A raging gang rivalry allegedly triggered a bomb attack on a person's house, leaving several injured. The incident took place at Kerala's Thumba town. The police rushed to the spont and began investigation based on the CCTV footage.
The attack caused injuries to Vivek and Akhil. Of these two, Akhil sustained a severe injury on his hand. The police said that a gang conflict was the cause of the attack. Akhil and Vivek, who were injured, are accused in a criminal case. The Thumba police have opened an investigation and filed an FIR. The investigation is ongoing based on the CCTV evidence.
Thumba (Kerala) : A purported bomb attack jolted the Thumba town in Kerala. The increasing rivalry between gangsters has led to the attack in which two persons riding a bike allegedly hurled the bomb at the house of one Shameer in the vicinity of the Thumba Nehru Junction.
The attack caused injuries to Vivek and Akhil. Of these two, Akhil sustained a severe injury on his hand. The police said that a gang conflict was the cause of the attack. Akhil and Vivek, who were injured, are accused in a criminal case. The Thumba police have opened an investigation and filed an FIR. The investigation is ongoing based on the CCTV evidence.