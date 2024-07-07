Two Persons Injured in Bomb Attack due to Gang Rivalry at Kerala's Thumba

Thumba (Kerala) : A purported bomb attack jolted the Thumba town in Kerala. The increasing rivalry between gangsters has led to the attack in which two persons riding a bike allegedly hurled the bomb at the house of one Shameer in the vicinity of the Thumba Nehru Junction.

The attack caused injuries to Vivek and Akhil. Of these two, Akhil sustained a severe injury on his hand. The police said that a gang conflict was the cause of the attack. Akhil and Vivek, who were injured, are accused in a criminal case. The Thumba police have opened an investigation and filed an FIR. The investigation is ongoing based on the CCTV evidence.