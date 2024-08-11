9 People Dead as Flood Swept Away Their Car in Punjab's Jejo Khad Village

Una : A car carrying a wedding party has been washed away in the flood in Jejo Khad in Punjab. The wedding party members are from the Dehla village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. They were going to Mahalpur in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab for a wedding. About 10 people along with the car were washed away due to the strong flow of water in Jejo Khad of Punjab.

As per the latest information, nine people died in the accident. The bodies of 8 people have been recovered. One person is still missing and the search is on. At the time of the accident, a young man somehow managed to escape from the water. He has been admitted to the hospital.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over over loss of life in this accident. CM Sukhu posted on Twitter, saying, "About 9 people from Dehlan village in Una district fell victim to an accident due to strong water flow near Jejo (Himachal- Punjab border). I am in touch with the local administration. Relief and rescue operations are underway. Instructions have been given to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. May God give peace to the departed souls and give courage to the bereaved family in this difficult time."

At the same time, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said on social media, "As soon as the information about the incident was received, officials were immediately sent to the spot. Search and rescue operations are underway. The accident here is very sad. We are very sorry for this incident. Due to the flood, there is a scene of devastation in the area of ​​Bathu-Bathdi. The administration has been alerted with immediate effect."

Those travelling in the car are identified as Deepak, Surjeet, Paramjit Kaur, Sarup Chand, Binder, Shinno, Bhavana (18), Anju (20), Harmeet (12), all residents of Dehlan near Mahalpur.