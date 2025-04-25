111 Pakistani Nationals In Pune Asked To Leave India By April 27

Pune: The Pune district administration has identified 111 Pakistani nationals living in the district and directed them to leave India by April 27.

The action followed the suspension of all types of visas issued to Pakistani citizens in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the medical visas will be valid for an additional two days.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi told reporters that data on Pakistani nationals is being collected from visa-issuing authorities and the passport office.

"So far, we have received information about 111 Pakistani nationals. All of them have been informed that it is mandatory for them to leave the country within the stipulated deadline," he said.

The visas were issued for various reasons, including tourism and medical treatment, the collector said, adding, "Those here for medical reasons have been given a concession to leave by April 29." Meanwhile, police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said 57 Pakistani nationals are in the city on long-term visas.

The collector's office is waiting for further instructions in this case, a district official told PTI. "There are 57 Pakistani nationals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. But they are all on long-term visas (LTV)," he said.