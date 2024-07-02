ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

The gunfight broke out between Naxalites and security personnel at a forest location in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday. At that time, a joint team of personnel from different security forces was carrying out an anti-Naxal operation. Five Naxals were allegedly killed in the encounter.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) : Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest under Kohkameta police station area in Abujhmad, a hilly forest area when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

"Five Naxalites have been killed in the action so far. The search operation is still underway in the area and further details are awaited," he said, adding that security personnel were reported to be safe. The operation, involving personnel of the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police from different districts, was launched on Sunday, police said.

With the latest incident, the number of Naxalites killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state has risen to 138. While 136 Maoists were gunned down in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur, two others were killed in Dhamtari district under the Raipur division.

On June 15, eight Naxalites and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district. Six Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter in Narayanpur on June 5 and seven Naxals were killed on the Narayanpur-Bijapur border on May 23.

At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Bijapur on May 10, while 10 cadres, including three women, were gunned down along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30. On April 16, 29 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district, officials said.

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) : Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest under Kohkameta police station area in Abujhmad, a hilly forest area when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

"Five Naxalites have been killed in the action so far. The search operation is still underway in the area and further details are awaited," he said, adding that security personnel were reported to be safe. The operation, involving personnel of the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police from different districts, was launched on Sunday, police said.

With the latest incident, the number of Naxalites killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state has risen to 138. While 136 Maoists were gunned down in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur, two others were killed in Dhamtari district under the Raipur division.

On June 15, eight Naxalites and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district. Six Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter in Narayanpur on June 5 and seven Naxals were killed on the Narayanpur-Bijapur border on May 23.

At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Bijapur on May 10, while 10 cadres, including three women, were gunned down along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30. On April 16, 29 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district, officials said.

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARHNAXALSNAXALITESENCOUNTERNAXALITES ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.