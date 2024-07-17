Gadchiroli Encounter: 12 Naxals Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) : Heavy firing started between police and Maoists in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon and the encounter continued for more than 6 hours till late evening. In this encounter, at least 12 Maoists have been killed and their dead bodies have been found.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking on the encounter in Gadchiroli (ETV Bharat)

According to official sources, about 12-15 Naxalites were camping near Intala village. After receiving this information, the security forces began an operation from Gadchiroli at 10 am. In this, the C60 force of Maharashtra Police led by Deputy SP (Operations) was sent near the Chhattisgarh border at Wandoli village. So far 7 automotive weapons including 3 AK47, 2 INSAS, 1 carbine, 1 SLR have been seized.

One of the deceased Naxals is identified as DVCM Laxman Atram Vishal Atram, who was in charge of Tipagad Dalam. Further efforts are on to identify the remaining Maoists.

Rs 51 lakh reward announced: A PSI and a jawan of the C-60 force were injured. But their lives are out of danger. They are out of danger and have been evacuated to safety. They were shifted to Nagpur for further treatment. Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister and Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli Devendra Fadnavis has announced a cash reward of Rs. 51 lakh.

According to police officials, the firing continued intermittently for more than 6 hours till late evening. Further identification of the Maoists and search of the area is going on.