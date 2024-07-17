ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadchiroli Encounter: 12 Naxals Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured

A fierce encounter broke out between C60 commandos of Maharashtra Police and Naxals in Gadchiroli on the Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday afternoon, lasting for over six hours. Many Naxals were killed and their bodies have been recovered from the spot. Some security personnel were injured. About 7 automatic weapons including 3 AK47s, 2 INSAS, 1 carbine and 1 SLR were seized.

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) : Heavy firing started between police and Maoists in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon and the encounter continued for more than 6 hours till late evening. In this encounter, at least 12 Maoists have been killed and their dead bodies have been found.

According to official sources, about 12-15 Naxalites were camping near Intala village. After receiving this information, the security forces began an operation from Gadchiroli at 10 am. In this, the C60 force of Maharashtra Police led by Deputy SP (Operations) was sent near the Chhattisgarh border at Wandoli village. So far 7 automotive weapons including 3 AK47, 2 INSAS, 1 carbine, 1 SLR have been seized.

One of the deceased Naxals is identified as DVCM Laxman Atram Vishal Atram, who was in charge of Tipagad Dalam. Further efforts are on to identify the remaining Maoists.

Rs 51 lakh reward announced: A PSI and a jawan of the C-60 force were injured. But their lives are out of danger. They are out of danger and have been evacuated to safety. They were shifted to Nagpur for further treatment. Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister and Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli Devendra Fadnavis has announced a cash reward of Rs. 51 lakh.

According to police officials, the firing continued intermittently for more than 6 hours till late evening. Further identification of the Maoists and search of the area is going on.

