16,780 Naxals Have Surrendered In Chhattisgarh From 2000 To 2024

This year, 29 Naxals have surrendered in January, 23 in June and this month, 43 Naxals have put down their arms till now.

16,780 Naxals Have Surrendered In Chhattisgarh From 2000 To 2024
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST

Raipur: Amid ongoing drive to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a large number of cadres are joining the mainstream society. According to the police, from March 6, 2000 to April 7, 2024, a total of 16,780 Naxalites have laid down their arms. The Central and state governments aim to end Naxal violence and expedite development work in Bastar.

In a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that Naxalism will be eradicated within the stipulated time period of March 31, 2026. Following this, anti-Naxal operations have been intensified across Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh government has stated that the anti-Naxal operation will continue even during the monsoon.

Naxals surrendering since 2021:

  • January 7, 2021: 14 cadres of the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) surrendered before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials at Kirandul police station in Dantewada district.
  • January 26, 2021: 24 cadres of the CPI-Maoist surrendered before the security forces on January 26 in Dantewada district. Of these, 12 were women activists, including three carrying reward of Rs 300,000 on their heads.
  • December 4, 2021: 16 CPI-Maoist activists surrendered before the police on December 4 in Dantewada district. Naxalites laid down their arms in front of Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.
  • February 27, 2022: 19 CPI-Maoist cadres, including four women Naxalites, surrendered at Bhejji police station in Sukma district.
  • March 20, 2022: 24 'militia members' of the CPI-Maoist, including 10 women, surrendered under the 'Puna Narkom' (New Morning-New Beginning) campaign, giving up the path of violence at the Potkapalli Navin Camp under Kistaram police station area in Sukma district.
  • March 24, 2023: 16 members of the CPI-Maoist, including two women, surrendered in Sukma district. Among those who surrendered, many had a bounty of Rs 8 to 5 lakh on their heads.
  • August 4, 2023: 22 members of the CPI-Maoist, including seven women, surrendered in Sukma district.
  • December 9, 2023: 20 members of the CPI-Maoist, including five women, surrendered in Sukma district.
  • April 24, 2024: 18 CPI-Maoist activists, including three women, surrendered before the CRPF and Dantewada in Dantewada district.
  • May 5, 2024: Under the "Lon Varratu" (homecoming) campaign in Dantewada district, 35 members of the CPI-Maoist surrendered. Three of the surrendered Naxals were carrying rewards on their heads.
  • January 29, 2025: 29 CPI-Maoist cadres, including seven women, in Kutul police station area, surrendered before Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar in Narayanpur district of Bastar division.
  • June 2, 2025: 16 CPI-Maoist cadres, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 25 lakh, surrendered in Sukma district of Bastar division.
  • June 6, 2025: Seven CPI-Maoist cadres, including two carrying rewards, surrendered in Dantewada.
  • July 11, 2025: 22 Naxal cadres surrendered in Abujhmad.
  • July 12, 2025: 23 Naxals surrendered in Sukma.

Naxal surrender-rehabilitation policy:

In an attempt to promote the Naxal surrender-rehabilitation policy, the Chhattisgarh government is providing financial assistance and other facilities to the surrendered Naxals. Along with an incentive of Rs 50,000, skill development course is provided to them.

  • The Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 replaced the 2023 policy.
  • The new policy provides financial assistance, education, employment and security to surrendered Maoists.
  • Special schemes for ensuring self-employment and skill development are provided to them for their reintegration into society.
  • Victims of Maoist violence are offered assistance and rehabilitation under this policy.

