16,780 Naxals Have Surrendered In Chhattisgarh From 2000 To 2024

Raipur: Amid ongoing drive to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a large number of cadres are joining the mainstream society. According to the police, from March 6, 2000 to April 7, 2024, a total of 16,780 Naxalites have laid down their arms. The Central and state governments aim to end Naxal violence and expedite development work in Bastar.

In a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that Naxalism will be eradicated within the stipulated time period of March 31, 2026. Following this, anti-Naxal operations have been intensified across Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh government has stated that the anti-Naxal operation will continue even during the monsoon.