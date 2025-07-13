16,780 Naxals Have Surrendered In Chhattisgarh From 2000 To 2024

Raipur: Amid ongoing drive to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a large number of cadres are joining the mainstream society. According to the police, from March 6, 2000 to April 7, 2024, a total of 16,780 Naxalites have laid down their arms. The Central and state governments aim to end Naxal violence and expedite development work in Bastar.
In a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that Naxalism will be eradicated within the stipulated time period of March 31, 2026. Following this, anti-Naxal operations have been intensified across Chhattisgarh.
The Chhattisgarh government has stated that the anti-Naxal operation will continue even during the monsoon.
Naxals surrendering since 2021:
- January 7, 2021: 14 cadres of the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) surrendered before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials at Kirandul police station in Dantewada district.
- January 26, 2021: 24 cadres of the CPI-Maoist surrendered before the security forces on January 26 in Dantewada district. Of these, 12 were women activists, including three carrying reward of Rs 300,000 on their heads.
- December 4, 2021: 16 CPI-Maoist activists surrendered before the police on December 4 in Dantewada district. Naxalites laid down their arms in front of Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.
- February 27, 2022: 19 CPI-Maoist cadres, including four women Naxalites, surrendered at Bhejji police station in Sukma district.
- March 20, 2022: 24 'militia members' of the CPI-Maoist, including 10 women, surrendered under the 'Puna Narkom' (New Morning-New Beginning) campaign, giving up the path of violence at the Potkapalli Navin Camp under Kistaram police station area in Sukma district.
- March 24, 2023: 16 members of the CPI-Maoist, including two women, surrendered in Sukma district. Among those who surrendered, many had a bounty of Rs 8 to 5 lakh on their heads.
- August 4, 2023: 22 members of the CPI-Maoist, including seven women, surrendered in Sukma district.
- December 9, 2023: 20 members of the CPI-Maoist, including five women, surrendered in Sukma district.
- April 24, 2024: 18 CPI-Maoist activists, including three women, surrendered before the CRPF and Dantewada in Dantewada district.
- May 5, 2024: Under the "Lon Varratu" (homecoming) campaign in Dantewada district, 35 members of the CPI-Maoist surrendered. Three of the surrendered Naxals were carrying rewards on their heads.
- January 29, 2025: 29 CPI-Maoist cadres, including seven women, in Kutul police station area, surrendered before Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar in Narayanpur district of Bastar division.
- June 2, 2025: 16 CPI-Maoist cadres, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 25 lakh, surrendered in Sukma district of Bastar division.
- June 6, 2025: Seven CPI-Maoist cadres, including two carrying rewards, surrendered in Dantewada.
- July 11, 2025: 22 Naxal cadres surrendered in Abujhmad.
- July 12, 2025: 23 Naxals surrendered in Sukma.
Naxal surrender-rehabilitation policy:
In an attempt to promote the Naxal surrender-rehabilitation policy, the Chhattisgarh government is providing financial assistance and other facilities to the surrendered Naxals. Along with an incentive of Rs 50,000, skill development course is provided to them.
- The Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 replaced the 2023 policy.
- The new policy provides financial assistance, education, employment and security to surrendered Maoists.
- Special schemes for ensuring self-employment and skill development are provided to them for their reintegration into society.
- Victims of Maoist violence are offered assistance and rehabilitation under this policy.
