Sonia, Kharge, Rahul, Akhilesh Join Opposition Leaders In Protest Against SIR

Opposition leaders raised slogans and protested against the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar on Monday ahead of the day's proceedings in Parliament.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other INDIA bloc parliamentarians stages a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 28, 2025.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other INDIA bloc parliamentarians stages a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 28, 2025. (PTI)
Published : July 28, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST

New Delhi: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex on Monday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

Ahead of the day's proceedings in Parliament, top opposition MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, TMC's Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose, DMK's Kanimozhi and A Raja, besides others, raised slogans and protested against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

There was a huge banner in front of them which read 'SIR- Attack on Democracy' as they lined up on and near the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the fifth consecutive day. With 'Stop SIR' placards in hand, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, RJD and Left parties, participated in the protest and raised slogans.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

On Friday, several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, held an unusual protest in the Parliament House complex against the voter roll revision in Bihar by tearing posters with 'SIR' written on them and putting them in a 'disposal bin'. They had also staged a protest march in the complex, demanding the rollback as well as a discussion on the issue in both Houses. (With PTI Inputs)

