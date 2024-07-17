Several OGW Militants Detained in J&K's Doda after Monday's Terror Attack: Sources

Jammu : The Doda Police in Jammu and Kashmir has intensified its crackdown on the OGWs network in the district and arrested several OGWs and their supporters in response to recent attacks in June and July on security forces, a Police spokesperson said. As part of this, on June 12, 2024, an FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and UAPA at the Gandoh Police Station, officials said on Wednesday.

Following investigations led by SDPO Gandoh, Mubashir Hussain, Safdar Ali, and Sajad Ahmed were arrested on June 18 and 20, 2024, and are currently under judicial custody at the District Jail in Bhaderwah. Subsequently, on June 26, 2024, another FIR was registered at police station Gandoh. Following this, Showket Ali was apprehended on July 14, 2024, and is under police custody. Further arrests are being anticipated as the investigation progresses.

The Doda Police is committed to dismantling the OGWs network in the District. More arrests are likely to be carried out soon, the officials said.

An Indian Army captain and three soldiers were gunned down by terrorists in the forests of Doda district in Jammu on Monday night. It was the latest in a wave of terror attacks that have roiled the region this year and sparked concerns over this area emerging as the new epicentre of violence in the restive union territory.

The four people killed in the gunbattle were identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa from Darjeeling in West Bengal, Naik D Rajesh from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, both from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, all of whom belong to the counter-insurgency unit of 10 Rashtriya Rifles. This is the third major encounter involving security forces and terrorists in the forests of Doda in the past three weeks, resulting in a cumulative toll of four soldiers killed while another four were injured.