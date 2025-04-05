86 Maoists Surrender Before Police In Telangana

Hyderabad: A total of 86 members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh surrendered to the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Saturday.

The 86 Maoists, including four Area Committee Members (ACMs), decided to abandon the violent path of Naxalism and embrace a peaceful life with their family. They surrendered before the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone-I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy, an official release said.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju told PTI the four Area Committee Members (ACMs) were carrying a reward of Rs four lakh each.

Maoists have been surrendering after learning about the welfare measures being provided to former rebels, as well as the development and welfare initiatives for tribal (Adivasi) communities under the police’s 'Operation Cheyutha' programme.

As many as 224 Maoists of different cadres have surrendered before the police so far this year, it said. According to police, the ultras decided to join the mainstream after realising that the banned CPI (Maoist) is working on outdated ideology, and has lost the trust and support among tribal people.

Recently, a tribal woman from Rampur village lost her leg, and another tribal woman from Sodipara village died following explosives planted by Maoists. The villages fall between Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Maoists hinder the development of agency areas and terrorise innocent tribal people, believing that their survival would be threatened if these areas undergo progress, police said. The Telangana police appealed to Maoists who wish to surrender and lead a normal life to contact their nearest police station or district officials, either through their family members or in person.