Rajasthan: Eight Killed, 33 Injured In Road Accident

Eight people were killed in a road accident in Sikar district of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan: Eight Killed, 33 Injured In Road Accident
The mangle remains of the private, which met with an accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Sikar: At least eight people were killed and 33 others injured after in a horrific road accident in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramdev Singh of Laxmangarh police station said that a private bus full of passengers was going from Salasar to Nawalgarh when the mishap occurred.

The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle after which it collided with a culvert in Laxmangarh. Five people died on the spot, while three other passengers died in the hospital while undergoing treatment, Ramdev Singh said.

"Upon receiving information, we reached the spot and the injured have been admitted to a government hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in a mortuary," the ASI added.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal expressed grief over this accident. "The loss of life due to the bus accident in the Laxmangarh area of ​​Sikar district is sad news. May God give peace to the souls of the deceased and speedy recovery to the injured," Beniwal posted on X.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident in the Balotra district of Rajasthan, at least three people were killed after two buses collided, police said.

They said that the accident took place on the Jodhpur road near Kudi village.

TWO BUS COLLIDES IN BALOTRA ROAD ACCIDENT IN BALOTRA BUS ACCIDENT IN RAJASTHAN ROAD MISHAP IN BALOTRA

