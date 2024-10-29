ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Eight Killed, 33 Injured In Road Accident

The mangle remains of the private, which met with an accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district ( ETV Bharat )

Sikar: At least eight people were killed and 33 others injured after in a horrific road accident in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramdev Singh of Laxmangarh police station said that a private bus full of passengers was going from Salasar to Nawalgarh when the mishap occurred.

The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle after which it collided with a culvert in Laxmangarh. Five people died on the spot, while three other passengers died in the hospital while undergoing treatment, Ramdev Singh said.

"Upon receiving information, we reached the spot and the injured have been admitted to a government hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in a mortuary," the ASI added.