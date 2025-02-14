3 Killed, 30 Injured As Elephants Run Amok During Temple Festival In Kerala

Kozhikode: At least three people were killed and 30 were injured when two elephants ran amok during a temple festival in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Thursday evening. The deceased have been identified as Leela and Ammukkutty from Kuruvangad, and Rajan from Koilandy. Around thirty people were injured and were transferred to the Kozhikode Medical College for treatment, officials said.

The injured include Bina (51), Kalyanikutti Amma (68), Vatsala (63), Rajan (66), Shantha (52), Sheeba (52), Chandrika (62), Anusha (32), Akhil (22), Pradeepan (42), Vatsala (60), Padmavathi (68), Vasudev (23), Murali (50), Sreedharan (69), Adityan (22), Ravindran (65), Vatsala (62), Pradeep (46), Sarith (42), Mallika (62), Shantha (58), Narayan Sharma (56), Pranav (25), Anvi (10), Kalyani (77), Padmanabhan (76), Abhish (27), Anusha (23).

Officials said that at present 12 people are being treated at Kozhikode Medical College, with a 10-year-old child receiving care at the IMSC. Two people have leg injuries, and expert teams are examining the injured. The post-mortem of the three deceased individuals was conducted at 8 AM.

Police statement

According to police, the incident began when one of the elephants, named Peethambaran, became alarmed when loud fireworks burst during the festive at the Manakulangara temple in the Koyilandy region. Another elephant, Gokul, who was standing close by, was assaulted by that one. The throng began to run in the resulting confusion, which caused several people to collapse and others to get trampled underfoot. The temple office was demolished by the elephants, trapping some individuals beneath the rubble. The tragedy claimed three lives and injured about thirty, at least five of whom were reported to be in critical condition, police added.

"Elephants went wild during the rising time," said Shanit, a member of the temple committee. One elephant attacked another, and the rampaging elephants ran off.

"As a result, people ran in all directions. It was in this panic that the two women died," added Shanit.

"During the rampage, the elephants destroyed a temple building, which then collapsed onto the people nearby. Those inside and outside the building suffered severe injuries, and Rajan died due to serious injuries" Shanit told ETV Bharat.

Eyewitness Jayesh responds

According to eyewitness Jayesh, the tragic event occurred on Thursday evening. "When a loud sound like a firecracker was heard, the elephants went wild. The incident happened when the participants in the temple festival were arriving from both the Kattuvayal and Anel areas. When a cracker exploded near the elephants, they went into a frenzy. It took hours before the elephants were subdued", Jayesh said.

Collector orders for emergency report

Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has ordered an emergency report to be submitted regarding the incident. "The report will help determine the next steps. An investigation will also examine whether there was any violation of the laws concerning elephant handling. Preliminary conclusions suggest that the temple festival was held with permission. Revenue and forest officials are conducting checks at the location to see if any legal violations occurred," officials said.

A joint strike has been declared in nine wards of Koyilandy Municipality today. The strike is being observed as a mark of mourning over the death of three people in an elephant attack at the Manakulangara temple in Kuruvilangad.