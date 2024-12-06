ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Killed in Car-Sowing Vehicle Collision at Karnataka's Talikote

All five victims, who were travelling in the car at the time of its collision with the pulse-sowing vehicle, died on the spot.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Vijayapura: Five people, including two women, were killed in a road accident on Friday, following a collision between a car and a pulse-sowing vehicle, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 pm in the Talikote police station limits. According to officials, the driver of the pulse-sowing vehicle fled the scene after the crash, abandoning the vehicle at the site. Efforts are underway to trace the accused driver.

All five victims, residents of Aliabad village in Vijayapura, were travelling in the car and died on the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to Bagewadi Government Hospital for post-mortem. "We have registered a case and are actively working to apprehend the absconding driver," a senior police officer stated.

