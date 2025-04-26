ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu : Four Killed In Firecracker Bundle Blast In Salem

Salem: Four people, including two children, were killed after a bundle of firecrackers, brought on a two-wheeler to celebrate the Draupathi Amman Temple festival, exploded, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Friday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced consolation and financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

The Draupathi Amman Temple festival is taking place after about 27 years in Kanchanayakkanpatti near Kadaiyampatti in the Salem district. 29-year-old Selvaraj from Kottayamette, Kanchanayakkanpatti, was carrying a bundle of 300 kg of country-made firecrackers on a two-wheeler last night. The firecrackers were to be used in the festival.

While he was going to the old cinema theatre area of ​​Poosaripatti, garbage was burning on the side of the road. At that time, the bike, which had lost control, unexpectedly fell into the burning garbage. In it, the firecrackers kept in the bundle caught fire and exploded, causing a series of explosions.

Selvaraj's body was shattered, and he was killed on the spot. Karthi (11), the son of Subramani from Kanchanayakkanpatti, and Tamilselvan (12), the son of Settu from Kanchanayakkanpatti, Guruvalliyur, who were playing in the area, died. On receiving information, the Kadaiyampatti firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the fire.