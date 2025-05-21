ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka | Six People Killed In Road Accident In Vijayapura

Vijayapura: In a devastating accident that took place on Wednesday morning, six people, including four members of the same family, lost their lives on National Highway 50 near Managuli town in Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district, police said.

According to police, the mishap occurred when a Maharashtra-registered Mahindra Scorpio SUV which was headed towards Solapur collided with a private bus and a lorry traveling from Mumbai to Ballari.

The impact was so severe that all five occupants of the SUV, along with the private bus driver, died on the spot, they said. The deceased have been identified as T. Bhaskaran, his wife Pavithra, their children Abhiram and Josna, all residents of Gadwal in Telangana.