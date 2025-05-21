Karnataka | Six People Killed In Road Accident In Vijayapura

Vijayapura: In a devastating accident that took place on Wednesday morning, six people, including four members of the same family, lost their lives on National Highway 50 near Managuli town in Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district, police said.
According to police, the mishap occurred when a Maharashtra-registered Mahindra Scorpio SUV which was headed towards Solapur collided with a private bus and a lorry traveling from Mumbai to Ballari.
The impact was so severe that all five occupants of the SUV, along with the private bus driver, died on the spot, they said. The deceased have been identified as T. Bhaskaran, his wife Pavithra, their children Abhiram and Josna, all residents of Gadwal in Telangana.
Bhaskaran was working as Canara Bank Manager. The SUV driver, Vikas Makani, a native of Horti village in Vijayapura district, also died at the spot. The private bus driver, Basavaraj Rathod, a resident of Kalgutagi Thanda, was the sixth fatality. Another family member, Praveen Teja, son of T. Bhaskaran, was injured and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
Managuli police, who reached the spot after receiving the news, are conducting a probe. District Superintendent of Police Laxman B Nimbargi confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and further inquiries are being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.