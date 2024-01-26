Seven killed as jeep hits bike and autorickshaw at Odisha's Boriguma

Bijapur (Odisha) : A tragic accident took the lives of seven people in Boriguma area of ​​Odisha, adjacent to Bastar. The road accident occurred when the jeep going from Jagdalpur to Odisha went out of control near Bijapur and collided with the bike coming from the front. The bike rider died on the spot in the accident. After hitting the bike rider, the jeep collided with an auto loaded with passengers.

Three people including the bike rider died on the spot in the accident. Four more people admitted to the hospital after the accident died during treatment. The police sources said that a speeding jeep going from Jagdalpur to Odisha hit the bike. After hitting the bike, the jeep lost control and collided with the autorickshaw. After the collision, both the jeep and the auto collided with a tree on the roadside.

The injured were hurriedly admitted to Koraput in Odisha. Four of the injured people died during treatment in the hospital in Koraput. CCTV of the accident has also surfaced. At the time of the accident, five people were traveling in the ill-fated jeep. Everyone in the jeep is safe. After the bike, the auto which was hit by the jeep had 15 people in it.

After the accident, the driver of the jeep managed to escape from the spot. All the people who died in the accident are residents of different places in Odisha. The Bastar Police is now enquiring about the owner of the jeep which has the Chhattisgarh state registration.