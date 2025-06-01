At Least 30 Killed As Heavy Rains Trigger Flashfloods, Landslides In Northeast

Guwahati: Flash floods and landslides after torrential monsoon rain over the last two days killed at least 30 people in the country's northeast region. State disaster management officials said eight people died in Assam, and nine in Arunachal Pradesh, many of them in landslides as earth loosened by the water slumped into the valley below.

Another five people died in a landslide in the neighbouring state of Mizoram, they said. The officials said that six people lost their lives in Meghalaya and at least two others were killed in the states of Nagaland and Tripura.

A man walks past a road partially washed away after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (PTI)

A red alert warning was issued for several districts in the region after the non-stop downpour over the last three days. Rivers swollen by the lashing rain -- including the mighty Brahmaputra, which rises in the Himalayas and flows through northeast India towards its delta in Bangladesh -- broke their banks across the region.'

The Indian Army said that it had saved hundreds in a massive rescue operation across Manipur state."People have been shifted to safer places", the army said on Saturday. "Food, water and essential medicines were provided."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rain across the region in the coming days. It has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Assam and issued orange and yellow alerts for the rest of the northeastern region.

Heavy Rains Lash Assam

Heavy rain continued to pound Assam on Sunday, disrupting road transport and train services in the northeastern state. Over 78,000 residents have been affected in more than 15 districts, officials said. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an ‘orange bulletin’ for the state in view of the “severe flood situation” as 10 major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, were flowing above the danger level.

A Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said that in the wake of heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours and water flowing over the tracks on the Baraigram-Dullabcherra section, the Dullabcherra-Silchar passenger train has been cancelled for the day. The Dullabcherra-Guwahati Express will start from Baraigram instead of Dullabcherra, he added.

A damaged car lies on a roadside after a portion of boundary wall of a school collapsed following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (PTI)

Large portions of National Highway-17 have been overtopped near Shingra Shalnibari in Chaygaon area of Kamrup district since Saturday, the officials said. Heavy rain coupled with water flowing down from neighbouring Meghalaya has aggravated the situation in the area, they said. Measures were being taken to facilitate traffic movement using alternative routes, the officials said.

The CWC bulletin said the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level in Dibrugarh and Nematighat (Jorhat). Other rivers that have breached the danger mark are Dhaleswari at Gharmura (Hailakandi), Rukni at Dholai (Cachar), Katakhal at Matijuri (Hailakandi), Barak at Badarpur Ghat (Sribhumi), Buridehing at Margherita (Tinsukia), Kushiyara in Sribhumi, Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat) and Kopili at Kampur (Nagaon), it said.

A villager wades through a flooded area at Patiapam village in Nagaon district of Assam, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (PTI)

An Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA) bulletin had said that till Saturday evening, five people have been killed in landslides and three in floods. Three districts in the western part of the state were on 'red alert' on Saturday and eight more on 'orange alert', as per Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) data, even as rainwater from upstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya worsened the flood situation in Assam.

Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, police, fire and emergency services personnel were pressed into relief and rescue operations, with people evacuated to safety from flood-affected areas, the officials said.

People stand as floodwater flows through a washed away portion of the National Highway 17 after heavy rainfall, in Kamrup district, Assam, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (PTI)

883 Houses Damaged In Manipur

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Manipur with 3,802 people affected and 883 houses damaged due to floods and landslides across the state in the last 48 hours, officials said on Sunday. Several localities of the state's capital Imphal and many parts of Imphal East district have been inundated after a swollen river breached embankments and overflowed in Khurai, Heingang and Checkon areas, they said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited several inundated areas of Imphal town even as the army and Assam Rifles personnel rescued nearly 800 people from submerged localities in Imphal East, the worst-affected district, they said.

Bhalla, accompanied by Chief Secretary PK Singh and other senior officials, visited Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge in Imphal and assessed the overall situation, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

"At least 3802 people have been affected and 883 houses damaged in the last 48 hours as a result of floods and landslides in the state. Altogether 3,275 localities or villages have been hit by heavy rain till Saturday evening. Two persons have also been injured. The death of 64 animals has been reported," an official said. Overall, 12 landslides occurred across the state so far, he said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and others move through a waterlogged road aboard a rescue boat to distribute relief material to affected people at an area inundated with rainwater after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (PTI)

Red Alert In Sikkim's Mangan District

The Teesta River's water level rose significantly on Sunday due to heavy and continuous downpours in Sikkim. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for today in the State's Mangan district for heavy to very heavy rain in the region. The MeT also issued an orange alert for Sikkim's Gyalshing, Namchi, Soreng, Gangtok and Pakyong for the next 24 hours.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Mangan district, Sonam Detchu Bhutia on Saturday said that rescue operations are underway for the second day to find the nine missing persons after a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River near Chubombu, Mangan district on May 29.

SP Sonam Detchu Bhutia, according to ANI, said, "The tourists went missing after the incident in which their vehicle fell into the river. Two of them were rescued safely on the night of May 29. The remaining nine, including the driver from Sikkim, ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF, conducted a rescue operation yesterday. But the car that had fallen into the river could not be pulled out as it was stuck in debris. We did not find any bodies near it."

"There was heavy rain last night; there was also a cloudburst in the upper areas. The water level of the Teesta River has increased by 4 meters... The roads are broken at multiple places. The Deputy Commissioner is at the spot... The SDM and SDPO are directed to carry out the search operations non-stop... There are six tourists from Odisha, two from Tripura and two from UP... There were 11 people, including a driver from Sikkim," he added.

Rescue Volunteer from the Tourism Department, Anand Gurung, said, "We were on our way for the rescue operation, going on to find the tourists who went missing after their car fell into the river. The roads are blocked for the next 7-8 km... The teams at the spot are carrying out the rescue operations. Our team was on backup, but we won't be able to reach today... Any vehicle cannot pass from here as of now..."

The annual monsoon season from June to September offers respite from the intense summer heat and is crucial for replenishing water supplies, but also brings widespread death and destruction. South Asia is getting hotter and in recent years has seen shifting weather patterns, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting monsoons.

Last month, the country's financial capital Mumbai, was swamped by monsoon rain that began two weeks earlier than usual, the earliest for nearly a quarter of a century, according to weather forecasters.