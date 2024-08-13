ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Killed as Car Plunges into Canal at Bihar's Aurangabad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

Several people belonging to Rajiv Nagar, Patna, were returning in a car after visiting Rohtas. Their car met with a ghastly road accident and fell into the roadside canal. The bodies have been taken out, police said.

Car Plunges into Canal at Bihar's Aurangabad
Car Plunges into Canal at Bihar's Aurangabad (ETV Bharat)

Aurangabad (Bihar) : A car fell into the Patna Son Canal near Chaman Bigha village near Daudnagar. Five people travelling in the car died in this accident. The car allegedly went out of control and fell into the canal. All the people are said to be residents of Rajiv Nagar, Patna.

All the people in the car were returning after visiting Gupta Dham in Rohtas. Then the car overturned in the canal. The police said that information was received in the morning that a vehicle had fallen into the canal near Chaman Bigha village. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The car had fallen into the canal.

Five people travelling in the car died: There was chaos at the spot after the incident. Five bodies have been taken out. Police has started further action. SDPO of Daudnagar Kumar Rishiraj said that all the victims were residents of Rajiv Nagar Patna.

"This morning, the station in-charge of Daudnagar received information that a vehicle has overturned in the canal on Canal Road. The station in-charge and the Block Development Officer reached here to verify the information. They saw that the vehicle had overturned in the canal. Five bodies have been taken out." - Kumar Rishiraj, Daudnagar, SDPO.

Read More:

1. Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day

Aurangabad (Bihar) : A car fell into the Patna Son Canal near Chaman Bigha village near Daudnagar. Five people travelling in the car died in this accident. The car allegedly went out of control and fell into the canal. All the people are said to be residents of Rajiv Nagar, Patna.

All the people in the car were returning after visiting Gupta Dham in Rohtas. Then the car overturned in the canal. The police said that information was received in the morning that a vehicle had fallen into the canal near Chaman Bigha village. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The car had fallen into the canal.

Five people travelling in the car died: There was chaos at the spot after the incident. Five bodies have been taken out. Police has started further action. SDPO of Daudnagar Kumar Rishiraj said that all the victims were residents of Rajiv Nagar Patna.

"This morning, the station in-charge of Daudnagar received information that a vehicle has overturned in the canal on Canal Road. The station in-charge and the Block Development Officer reached here to verify the information. They saw that the vehicle had overturned in the canal. Five bodies have been taken out." - Kumar Rishiraj, Daudnagar, SDPO.

Read More:

1. Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHARCARACCIDENTCANALBIHAR ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.