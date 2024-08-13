Five Killed as Car Plunges into Canal at Bihar's Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Bihar) : A car fell into the Patna Son Canal near Chaman Bigha village near Daudnagar. Five people travelling in the car died in this accident. The car allegedly went out of control and fell into the canal. All the people are said to be residents of Rajiv Nagar, Patna.

All the people in the car were returning after visiting Gupta Dham in Rohtas. Then the car overturned in the canal. The police said that information was received in the morning that a vehicle had fallen into the canal near Chaman Bigha village. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The car had fallen into the canal.

Five people travelling in the car died: There was chaos at the spot after the incident. Five bodies have been taken out. Police has started further action. SDPO of Daudnagar Kumar Rishiraj said that all the victims were residents of Rajiv Nagar Patna.

"This morning, the station in-charge of Daudnagar received information that a vehicle has overturned in the canal on Canal Road. The station in-charge and the Block Development Officer reached here to verify the information. They saw that the vehicle had overturned in the canal. Five bodies have been taken out." - Kumar Rishiraj, Daudnagar, SDPO.