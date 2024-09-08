ETV Bharat / bharat

Driver, Conductor Dead as UPSRTC Bus Rams into Parked Truck at Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur; 7 Passengers Injured

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Janrath bus belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was going from Fatehpur to Kanpur when it lost control and rammed into a stationary truck on Saturday night. Several passengers were injured in the accident and the police began rescue operations.

Janrath bus rams into truck at UP's Fatehpur. (ETV Bharat)

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): Janrath bus going from Fatehpur to Kanpur rammed into a truck parked in Aung area on Saturday night. There was a lot of commotion on the spot after the accident. At least 7 passengers were injured. Police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. It is not yet clear what caused the accident. Police is investigating the incident.

On Saturday night, a Janrath bus was going from Fatehpur to Kanpur with passengers. During this, at 3 o'clock in the night, the bus lost control and ploughed into a parked truck near Godhrauli village of Aung police station area. Due to the high impact accident, the front part of the bus was completely damaged. Conductor Sarvesh Yadav, a resident of Gorakhpur and driver Mohit Mishra, a resident of Sachendi Jugrajpur of Kanpur city, died on the spot. 7 passengers were also seriously injured.

After the accident, people who heard the screams informed the police. The police reached the spot and started the rescue work with the help of the villagers. The injured were sent to the Primary Health Center at Gopalganj. After primary treatment here, everyone was referred to the district hospital. Aung police station in-charge inspector Suresh Kumar said that 2 people have died due to the bus collision. The police is investigating the incident.

Janrath bus rams into truck at UP's Fatehpur. (ETV Bharat)

