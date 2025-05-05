ETV Bharat / bharat

8 Killed As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Andhra Pradesh; Widespread Damage To Crops, Power Supply Lines

While seven people died due to a lightning strike, a ten-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in Chekkapalli in Krishna district.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST

Amaravati: At least eight persons died and several others were injured after heavy rains combined with lightning and gusty winds hit several parts of Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

While seven people died due to a lightning strike, a ten-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in Chekkapalli in Krishna district.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar (52), Karthik (11) and Munindra (30) of Tirupati district; Nagamalleshwara Rao (40) of Bapatla district; Gaddam Brahmayya (50) of Bapatla district; and Saidu Giribabu (33) and Supradeep (23) of Krishna district, all of whom died as a result of a lightning strike. Separately, Mamidi Balagovindu (10) was killed when a tree fell on him in Chekkapalli in Eluru district.

Widespread damages

Heavy rains battered many parts of the state on Sunday, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of over 60-80 km per hour, causing widespread destruction. The storm resulted in the uprooting of trees and damage to electricity poles. In some areas, the downpour has flooded fields and destroyed crops.

Per rough estimates, 50,000 acres of paddy fields have been affected in the state due to fresh inclement weather. There are also reports of damage to thousands of acres of banana and papaya plantations, as well as the maize crop, due to the strong winds and rain.

The situation led to distress among farmers in the Krishna, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts.

They alleged that despite the severe weather alerts, the local authorities failed to make timely arrangements, leaving farmers with little recourse.

Power supply disruptions

Following the rain and windstorm, several districts saw severe damage to power supply lines.

In Vijayawada of Krishna district, power lines were cut in several colonies in Penamalur and Uyyur, leading to widespread power disruptions.

Tirupati district also faced power supply disruptions due to the strong winds. Vehicles were damaged after a tree fell on Peddakapu Street as drainage water overflowed in Maduranagar.

In Chittoor, heavy rain and gusty winds triggered heavy damage in Nizampatnam, Chirala, Bapatla, Repalle, and Chinaganjam.

Heavy rainfall across the state

The highest rainfall between 8:30 am and 7 pm on Sunday was recorded in Kajulur in Kakinada district (100 mm), followed by Chollangipet in Tallarevu mandal (94.5 mm), Karapa (75.5 mm), Kakinada (66.75 mm), and Ambedkar Konaseema district in Amalapuram (65.5 mm).

Other areas, including East Godavari, Chittoor, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, and West Godavari districts, were also severely affected.

Government response

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has directed officials to ensure no inconvenience for people in the aftermath of the storm. She has also instructed the Disaster Management Agency, district collectors and police officials to take the rescue and relief on a war footing basis.

She also directed officials to assess damages and emphasised the importance of preparing low-lying areas for relief measures and ensuring that drinking water and electricity supply remain uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu has urged farmers to remain vigilant in the face of unseasonal rains.

“The farmers, especially those growing mangoes, should be educated by the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry departments on the necessary precautions to minimise losses,” he said.

5-day weather warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a five-day weather warning, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, especially North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

