8 Killed As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Andhra Pradesh; Widespread Damage To Crops, Power Supply Lines

Amaravati: At least eight persons died and several others were injured after heavy rains combined with lightning and gusty winds hit several parts of Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

While seven people died due to a lightning strike, a ten-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in Chekkapalli in Krishna district.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar (52), Karthik (11) and Munindra (30) of Tirupati district; Nagamalleshwara Rao (40) of Bapatla district; Gaddam Brahmayya (50) of Bapatla district; and Saidu Giribabu (33) and Supradeep (23) of Krishna district, all of whom died as a result of a lightning strike. Separately, Mamidi Balagovindu (10) was killed when a tree fell on him in Chekkapalli in Eluru district.

Widespread damages

Heavy rains battered many parts of the state on Sunday, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of over 60-80 km per hour, causing widespread destruction. The storm resulted in the uprooting of trees and damage to electricity poles. In some areas, the downpour has flooded fields and destroyed crops.

Per rough estimates, 50,000 acres of paddy fields have been affected in the state due to fresh inclement weather. There are also reports of damage to thousands of acres of banana and papaya plantations, as well as the maize crop, due to the strong winds and rain.

The situation led to distress among farmers in the Krishna, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts.

They alleged that despite the severe weather alerts, the local authorities failed to make timely arrangements, leaving farmers with little recourse.

Power supply disruptions

Following the rain and windstorm, several districts saw severe damage to power supply lines.

In Vijayawada of Krishna district, power lines were cut in several colonies in Penamalur and Uyyur, leading to widespread power disruptions.