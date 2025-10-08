Six Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Fireworks Factory In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident
Published : October 8, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
Amalapuram: At least six people were killed on Wednesday in a fire accident in the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. The explosion took place at the Ganapathy Grand Fireworks factory in Rayavaram, officials said.
This led to a huge fire. Six people were killed in the blaze. The two seriously injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital, while the other injured were admitted to private hospitals. Firefighters arrived at the spot and doused the fire. At the time of the incident, 40 workers were on the site. The wall of the factory collapsed due to the explosion. Several others are reported to be trapped under the debris. Ramachandrapuram RDO Akhila inspected the spot.
Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala is present at the spot and overseeing rescue and relief operations. A week ago, the local police and revenue officials inspected the fireworks manufacturing unit and gave a report that all safety measures were in place. The reasons for the accident are being ascertained.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident. He spoke to officials. The CM expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He enquired from the officials about the cause of the accident, the current situation, rescue operations and medical assistance. Chandrababu Naidu asked the officials to rush to the spot and take part in the rescue operations.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha expressed grief over the incident. She spoke to Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao and fire department officials. She also instructed to provide better medical treatment to the injured. "All possible assistance is being provided to the families of the victims," she said.
Read More
200 LPG Cylinders Explode For Two Hours: Tanker-Truck Collision Leaves One Dead, Many Injured In Rajasthan
Eight Patients Killed After Fire Breaks Out At Trauma Centre Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital