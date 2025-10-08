ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Fireworks Factory In Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram: At least six people were killed on Wednesday in a fire accident in the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. The explosion took place at the Ganapathy Grand Fireworks factory in Rayavaram, officials said.

This led to a huge fire. Six people were killed in the blaze. The two seriously injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital, while the other injured were admitted to private hospitals. Firefighters arrived at the spot and doused the fire. At the time of the incident, 40 workers were on the site. The wall of the factory collapsed due to the explosion. Several others are reported to be trapped under the debris. Ramachandrapuram RDO Akhila inspected the spot.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala is present at the spot and overseeing rescue and relief operations. A week ago, the local police and revenue officials inspected the fireworks manufacturing unit and gave a report that all safety measures were in place. The reasons for the accident are being ascertained.