Airborne Alarm: 30 Indian Flights Targeted By Bomb Threats, Safety Measures Intensify

New Delhi: In a shocking series of events, as many as 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Monday night, prompting widespread alarm among passengers and aviation authorities. IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India were among the airlines affected by these threats, which were reported through social media.

The situation escalated further on Tuesday when four additional IndiGo flights, covering both national and international routes, were subjected to security-related alerts. This sequence of threats has raised serious concerns over passenger safety in the Indian aviation sector.

The impacted IndiGo flights included Flight 6E 614 from Mangaluru to Dubai, Flight 6E 75 from Ahmedabad to Jeddah, Flight 6E 67 from Hyderabad to Jeddah, Flight 6E 118 from Lucknow to Pune.

In response to these alarming developments, IndiGo promptly issued statements reassuring passengers that safety protocols were strictly followed, and all passengers were safely disembarked. The airline emphasized its commitment to passenger safety and its cooperation with relevant authorities in investigating the threats.

For instance, IndiGo reported, “Flight 6E 614 received a security-related alert. All customers were safely disembarked. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain paramount. We worked closely with authorities, and standard procedures were followed. We regret any inconvenience this situation caused.”

Air India also confirmed that some of its flights faced similar security threats received via social media. "We confirm that some Air India flights were subject to hoax security alerts received on social media on 21 October 2024.

Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures were strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities and security agencies. All the flights have landed safely. The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority,” Air India official said.

Meanwhile, Vistara acknowledged that a few of its flights operating on October 21 received security threats on social media. “We immediately alerted the relevant authorities and are following all security procedures as directed by them. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance,” a spokesperson said.

This recent wave of threats is part of a troubling trend; in just over a week, more than 120 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu noted on Monday that while many bomb threats turn out to be hoaxes, they cannot be taken lightly.

In response to this growing crisis, the government is contemplating legislative actions aimed at addressing bomb threats in aviation. Proposed amendments to The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act (SUASCA), 1982, would allow authorities to arrest perpetrators and initiate investigations without a court order if an aircraft is on the ground. Additionally, changes to aircraft security rules are being considered to ensure stringent punishments for those issuing bomb threats.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of all passengers traveling on Indian airlines.