24 Flights Of Several Airlines Receive Bomb Threats On Sunday

Mumbai/New Delhi: As many as 24 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, according to sources. IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa Air, Air India and Akasa Air are among the airlines that received bomb threats, including international flights, they added.

Six flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India received the threats. So far this week, more than 90 flights have received bomb threats and most of them have turned out to be hoaxes.

In separate statements, an IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is cognisant of a situation involving flights 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E87 (Kozhikode to Dammam), 6E11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E133 (Pune to Jodhpur) and 6E112 operating (Goa to Ahmedabad).

In an official statement, the airline expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to travellers but emphasised the necessity of prioritising safety in such critical situations.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority,” IndiGo stated, adding that they are working closely with relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions according to established guidelines.

A spokesperson for the airline reassured passengers that standard operating procedures are being followed, which include thorough inspections of aircraft and facilities to ensure security. IndiGo has confirmed it is closely coordinating with authorities to assess the threats and mitigate any potential risks.