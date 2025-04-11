ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 15 Flights Diverted At Delhi Airport Due To Adverse Weather Conditions

Strong winds whipped up a dust storm in several parts of Delhi, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh, resulting in several flight diversions.

Strong winds whipped up a dust storm in several parts of Delhi, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh, resulting in several flight diversions.
Tree branches fallen on parked cars amid damage caused by a dust storm (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST

Updated : April 11, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST

New Delhi: More than 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Friday evening due to inclement weather conditions. The national capital witnessed strong dust storms and gusty winds. A source said that over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 1915 hours.

IndiGo said Delhi and Jaipur are experiencing a dust storm, affecting takeoffs and landings and potentially causing air traffic congestion. This may lead to delays or diversions, the operator said in the post.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours. (With PTI Inputs)

