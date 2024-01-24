Several Flights Disrupted Amid Delhi Weather conditions

New Delhi: Due to extreme foggy conditions in New Delhi, several flight operations have been impacted leading to disruptions in flight operations at Delhi Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System), there are delays in 22 international departures, 20 international arrivals, 31 domestic arrivals, and 46 domestic departures.

The national capital over the past few days has been witnessing extreme foggy conditions which has impacted flight operations and has put the aviation department in a tight spot.

It is pertinent to note here that on Tuesday, over 150 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed. Airlines such as Indigo and Spicejet have also issued travel advisories, alerting passengers to potential disruptions across various cities including Lucknow, Patna, Guwahati, Varanasi, Jammu, and Agartala.

These adverse conditions have once again highlighted the need for improved Category III (CAT III) facilities at Indian airports, which allow for landings in low visibility conditions.

Airports at Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bangalore are equipped with CAT III technology while the airports in other states are still only operating with CAT I or CAT II.