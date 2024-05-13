Two Fishermen Die as Their Boat Crashes into Ship off Kerala Coast; Four Others Rescued

Malappuram (Kerala) : Two persons were killed when their fishing boat was allegedly struck by a ship off the Kerala coast in the early hours of Monday, police sources said here. The accident occurred at around 16 nautical miles off the Manakkakadavu coastal police station limits in the Thrissur district. When the accident took place, the local fishermen were out fishing in the boat.

The boat reportedly split into two pieces under the impact of the collision with the ship. Six persons were aboard the boat and four of them were rescued by those aboard the ship. The search operations for the two missing persons were launched immediately and their bodies were recovered, the police said, according to a PTI report.