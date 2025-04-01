ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Feared Dead In Major Fire At Firecracker Factory In Gujarat's Banaskantha

The fire was caused by a massive explosion at the firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha, which led to the collapse of parts of the complex.

A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha killed several workers, caused a fire, and collapsed parts of the building, prompting rescue operations.
Massive Blast At Gujarat's Banaskantha Firecracker Factory (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

Banaskantha: At least 10 people were feared killed after a blast at a firecracker factory led to a blaze which brought down parts of the factory building in Banaskantha district in Gujarat on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at the firecracker unit located near Deesa town.

According to the preliminary information, several persons were trapped in the rubble caused by the blaze at the factory, which was located in an industrial area, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dees, Neha Panchal said.

Firefighters from Deesa municipality rushed to the spot and doused the flames. An operation was underway to rescue those trapped in the rubble, as per officials. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also at the site to assist in the rescue work, officials said.

