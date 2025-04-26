Several Feared Dead In Massive Explosion At Saharanpur Firecracker Unit

Saharanpur: Many people are feared dead as a massive explosion rocked a firecracker factory in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the deafening sound of which echoed in a two-kilometre stretch.

Officials fear extensive damage since people were working in the factory at the time of the explosion that led to the collapse of the entire building. However, there was no official confirmation of casualties or loss of property.

According to an official source, the massive explosion occurred at the firecracker factory in Nihal Khedi village under the Deoband Police Station area. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and senior district officials have been dispatched to oversee the relief and rescue operations.

"As soon as the information was received, the police and fire brigade reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out. The explosion was so powerful that the sound of the explosion was heard up to two kilometres away," a police official said.

According to the information, about nine labourers were inside the factory when the explosion occurred. The impact of the explosion shook the ground, and parts of the deceased workers' bodies were blown to pieces, a villager said.

Villagers claimed that many illegal firecracker factories were operating in the area and blamed the "administrative negligence" for it.