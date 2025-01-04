ETV Bharat / bharat

Several DRDO Systems In 'Final Stages' Of User Evaluation Or Development Trials: Defence Ministry

New Delhi: Several Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) systems have either been completed or are in the "final stages" of user evaluation or development trials, the defence ministry said on Friday.

During an event held at the DRDO Bhawan here, Defence Research and Development Organisation's Chairman Samir V Kamat outlined its multiple deliverables in the last year. He also paid floral tributes to the former president and the 'Missile Man' of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, during the event.

Many important DRDO documents were released by the chairman on the occasion, including "a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Product Development, a compilation of various SoPs & Guidelines related to DRDO Personnel", the defence ministry said in a statement.

The DRDO chairman said that several systems have been handed over and Acceptance of Necessity accorded for a value of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in 2024, according to the statement.

"These include Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR), Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR), Medium Range Anti-ship Missile (MRAshM), Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile System (LR-LACM), SIGINT and COMJAM Aircraft (SCA), Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft (MRMR) for Indian Navy and Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft (MMMA) for the Indian Coast Guard," the statement read.

Other systems include "Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC), Area Denial Munition Type-2 & Type -3 for 'Pinaka' Rocket System, 155 mm nubless projectile (Bourrelet), Indigenous EW suite Yodha and Anidra for Su-30 MKI, Software Defined Radio – Tactical, Electro Optical Fire Control system and CBRN Water Purification System Mk-II," it added.

"Several DRDO systems have either completed or are in the final stages of user evaluation or development trials," the statement said without elaborating.

Kamat expressed happiness that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has sanctioned two flagship programmes namely Full Scale Engineering Development (FSED) of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the Setting up of a Missile Test Range at Nagayalanka, Andhra Pradesh.